LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT

Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT

Nia Jax has returned to WWE action via NXT after months of unexplained absence from SmackDown. While no injury was reported, internal clearance delays kept her sidelined. Now part of major NXT matches, WWE appears to be rebuilding her character before a likely return to the main roster.

Nia Jax has returned to WWE action (Image Credit - X)
Nia Jax has returned to WWE action (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 6, 2025 21:17:07 IST

Nia Jax’s status in WWE has stirred speculation for months, especially after her last appearance on SmackDown at Elimination Chamber in March. Though she was expected to be cleared medically shortly after, she remained sidelined well into April. The absence sparked rumors, but with no confirmed injury or wellness violation, her status remained a mystery—until now.

Mysterious Absence Raises Eyebrows

Fans and insiders alike were puzzled by Jax’s prolonged absence. While reports confirmed no injury or policy issue, WWE reportedly held off on clearing her for unspecified internal reasons. The lack of clarity left her future up in the air, fueling online debates and uncertainty about her long-term role.

Surprise NXT Comeback Reignites Career

In late July, Nia Jax made a quiet but impactful return—not on the main roster, but in NXT. She attacked Lash Legend in a surprise appearance, setting off a heated feud. On August 5, she defeated Thea Hail in a singles match, only to be attacked by Legend afterward. WWE has now booked a high-stakes match between Jax and Legend on August 12, along with an eight-person tag match featuring top NXT talent like Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Moose, and Je’Von Evans against DarkState.

Creative Rebuild in Full Swing

WWE’s decision to reintroduce Jax in NXT suggests a repackaging effort, away from the SmackDown spotlight. This shift allows her to work with fresh opponents and reshape her in-ring identity. It also indicates that creative has plans to build her back up, possibly for a bigger push upon her return to the main roster.

Jax’s renewed NXT presence signals that WWE isn’t done with her yet, fans can expect a more aggressive and redefined version of the powerhouse in the weeks to come.

Also Read: Vince McMahon Breaks Silence to Honor Hulk Hogan at Private Memorial

Tags: Nia JaxNXTWWE

RELATED News

The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Crisis: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag Replace Sanju Samson In IPL 2026?
WI vs PAK 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch in India, Probable Playing XIs of West Indies vs Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT
Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT
Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT
Nia Jax Returns to Action with New WWE Direction in NXT

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?