‘No Fake Way’: Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Minor Injury

At the time of his injury, he was working with WWE Performance Centre trainers and was slated to join up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

People are more curious to see how Jelly Roll's injury will affect his tag bout.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 23:01:00 IST

Ahead of a high-profile tag match at SummerSlam on August 2, 2025, music superstar Jelly Roll revealed he broke his pinky finger during training for this match. It happened in the first week he began in ring training for SummerSlam and certainly mirrored what he said in an interview on ESPN Get Up about the physicality of wrestling.

Jelly Roll slams on the “fake” concept

He described the reality of what a wrestler does, firmly dismissing the argument that it is “fake.” He stated, “There is no faking how you land on a piece of plywood in front of 60,000 fans.” 
Jelly Roll, in a tag team alongside veteran Randy Orton, will face Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in an marquee tag team match on Night One of SummerSlam on August 2, 2025, in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While training at the WWE Performance Center, Jelly Roll has trained while playing pickleball at the local club, The Picklr, as part of his preparation. He partially credited the missing up as a part of his preparation, but the broken finger farther illustrates the extreme nature of a preparation for even the initial and preliminary phase of his preparation. Though he has a small injury, he has given no hints of missing his summer slam booking.

Would he be present for the next match?

WWE has not changed the match and promotional assets still depict him in a central role. Supposedly, he would be competing, the injury, however, changed things. Now, it raises questions about if he’ll actually be limited in the match, or have to change bump spots. 
Jelly Roll’s comments are interesting, they underscore the collision aspect of pro wrestling, even for celebrities.

“That wrestling is fake stuff gotta go out the door,” he told Get Up, while adding the broken finger to the oversite of these proceedings and my accesstion of everything the chaos of physical training entails, not to mention this was not some one off mistake. With Jelly Roll now working with a broken finger and fans expect this will mark his first major WWE bout it adds an unknown to the tag match. Whether the injury will affect how creative decides to use the injury, and how it might play essential if it becomes an integral part of the story in the ring, remains to be seen. SummerSlam patrons will be watching.

