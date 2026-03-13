LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul's Place After Sanju Samson's Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

KL Rahul’s ODI future faces debate ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027 as fans push for Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan after the T20 World Cup 2026 heroics. Social media reactions remain divided over Rahul’s place in India’s ODI squad.

KL Rahul was dismissed only once during India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2025. Image Credit X/@BCCI
KL Rahul was dismissed only once during India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2025. Image Credit X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 13, 2026 16:11:37 IST

India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

Since the completion of the T20 World Cup 2026, both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have received a lot of plaudits for their performance. The two wicketkeeper batters were instrumental to India’s success as the Men in Blue became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home. 

Their high returns with the bat in hand have raised speculations among Indian fans that they should be included in the One-Day setup as well. Since the Asia Cup in 2023, KL Rahul has been India’s designated wicketkeeper in fifty-over cricket. Since then, India has won the Asia Cup in 2023, reached the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023, and won the Champions Trophy in 2025. In all these campaigns, Rahul played a pivotal role for the Men in Blue.

However, fans, after being impressed by Samson and Kishan’s performances, are now asking for their inclusion in ODIs. Will KL Rahul be the man to make way for the two? Let’s find out.

KL Rahul to be dropped from ODIs?




Thanks to their performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, Kishan and Samson are on their way to being included in the ODI setup, according to many fans on Twitter. Ishan Kishan is one of the very few players to have scored a double century in One-Day cricket. What works in his favour is that the current Indian batting lineup is stacked with right-handed batters, and he could provide a left-handed option. 




Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been announcing their playing XI and squads for the ODI World Cup in South Africa. Among these playing XIs, many do not have KL Rahul in the team. 




Meanwhile, fans have also called out why Rahul would be selected over Sanju Samson for the ODI World Cup in 2027. 

KL Rahul receives backing from fans




The Indian wicketkeeper batter has also received some support from the fans on social media platforms. People have called out the decision to have Samson or Kishan over Rahul as a paid PR agenda. 




There is a section of fans who have expressed their emotions on how they feel when someone talks about dropping KL Rahul from the ODI setup after his accomplishments in recent years.




Replying to tweets saying Kishan and Samson would be preferred over Rahul, people have called out the decision and believe it won’t happen. 

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 4:11 PM IST
India ODI World Cup Squad 2027: Social Media Divided Over KL Rahul’s Place After Sanju Samson’s Heroics In T20 World Cup 2026

