Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

The La Liga 2025-26 season is reaching a climax as the table-topping Real Madrid head to Pamplona to play against CA Osasuna. Real Madrid have just come from a controversial but crucial 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League, and now they want to extend their eight-game winning streak in the league.

Notwithstanding, Osasuna is currently in its best form of the season, rising to 10th place thanks to the goal-scoring exploits of Ante Budimir.

With Kylian Mbappé looking to add to his 23-goal tally and Xabi Alonso’s team dealing with the absences of Jude Bellingham and Der Milito, the mood at El Sadar stadium will be full of excitement. Here is how you can globally watch the match live.

CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: All You Need to Know

Match CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid Date Saturday, February 21, 2026 Venue Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona Kick-off Time (IST) 11:00 PM (Sunday, Feb 21) Kick-off Time (GMT) 5:30 PM Kick-off Time (EST) 12:30 PM

A POR LOS 3️⃣ PUNTOS. pic.twitter.com/Ah78R1nefi — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 20, 2026





Where To Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Live In India

In India, the Spanish La Liga is still only available digitally. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid on the FanCode app and website. At present, there is no TV telecast for La Liga in the Indian subcontinent.

Where To Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Live In USA

In the United States, the game will be shown live on ESPN Deportes to the viewers who speak Spanish. Streaming for English speakers is offered only through ESPN+. Supporters will also have the possibility of following the match via Fubo and Sling TV, which are streaming platforms that have ESPN channels in their packages.

Where To Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Live In UK

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Premier Sports holds the primary rights for La Liga. The match will be aired on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. Some fixtures are also periodically available on Viaplay.

Where To Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Live In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the official home for La Liga is the OTT platform Begin. Following a multi-year deal signed in 2025, Begin remains the exclusive destination for all first and second-division Spanish football matches in the region.

Where To Watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid Match Live In Singapore

Fans in Singapore can watch the Premier League 2025-2026 on beIN Sports. The game is being broadcast via StarHub TV+ (Hub Premier channels) and Singtel TV, and also through the beIN Sports Connect app for mobile and tablet viewing.

Also Read: Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More