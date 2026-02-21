LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

Catch Manchester City vs Newcastle live! Watch the Premier League 2026 clash on JioStar, StarHub, Peacock, and Sky Sports. Get global streaming details now.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India USA UK Pakistan Singapore and More (Image Source:X)
Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India USA UK Pakistan Singapore and More (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 22, 2026 01:09:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

The English Premier League 2025-26 title race is extremely close as Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. After Arsenal lost to Wolves, Pep Guardiola’s team now has a great chance to reduce the points difference at the summit of the league table. City, without defeat in their last five matches, is further strengthened by the signing of Antoine Semenyo, who has already scored three goals in five games.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is coming in with the spirit of the winners after three straight victories away from home, one of them a tactical brilliance against Tottenham.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Matchweek 27 Premier League 2025-26

Match Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Date Saturday, February 21, 2026
Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Kick-off Time (IST) 1:30 AM (Sunday, Feb 22)
Kick-off Time (GMT) 8:00 PM
Kick-off Time (ET) 3:00 PM

Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In India

In India, Star Sports continues to be the official Premier League telecast right holder. The live telecast can be viewed on Star Sports Select 1 and 2. Viewers with a taste for digital are able to watch the live stream on the JioStar app and website (previously JioHotstar), which offers several language feeds.

You Might Be Interested In

Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In USA

In the United States, people can watch the match live on Peacock Premium. Besides that, Spanish speakers can watch the game live on Universo. Some matches are occasionally available to those with a cable subscription through the NBC Sports network.

Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In UK

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for audiences in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports subscribers can digitally stream it via the discovery+ app and website.

Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In Pakistan

In Pakistan, football fans can follow the Premier League action via PTV Sports or A-Sports. Digital streaming for the Manchester City vs Newcastle clash is also available on the myco and Tapmad platforms, which have secured rights for the 2025-26 season.

Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In Singapore

In Singapore, the match is available via StarHub TV+ on the Hub Premier channels (Ch 202-207). Thanks to a strategic partnership, Mediacorp also offers live streaming of selected Premier League content via the mewatch service.

Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nunes, Ruben Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva (C), O’Reilly, Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland

Newcastle: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier (captain), Malick Thiaw, Daniel Burn, Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Joseph Willock, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, and Jacob Ramsey.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results Feb 20, 2026: Randy Orton Suffers Big Loss; Drew McIntyre Stuns as Trick Williams And Kiana James Qualify

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: English premier leagueEnglish Premier League live streamingEnglish Premier League where to watchMan City vs Newcastle Pakistan broadcastPeacock Premium live sportsPremier League 2026 live stream USStar Sports live footballwatch EPL live SingaporeWatch Man City vs Newcastle live India

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More
Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More
Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More
Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

QUICK LINKS