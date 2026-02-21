Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

The English Premier League 2025-26 title race is extremely close as Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. After Arsenal lost to Wolves, Pep Guardiola’s team now has a great chance to reduce the points difference at the summit of the league table. City, without defeat in their last five matches, is further strengthened by the signing of Antoine Semenyo, who has already scored three goals in five games.
Newcastle, on the other hand, is coming in with the spirit of the winners after three straight victories away from home, one of them a tactical brilliance against Tottenham.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United Matchweek 27 Premier League 2025-26
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In India
In India, Star Sports continues to be the official Premier League telecast right holder. The live telecast can be viewed on Star Sports Select 1 and 2. Viewers with a taste for digital are able to watch the live stream on the JioStar app and website (previously JioHotstar), which offers several language feeds.
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In USA
In the United States, people can watch the match live on Peacock Premium. Besides that, Spanish speakers can watch the game live on Universo. Some matches are occasionally available to those with a cable subscription through the NBC Sports network.
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In UK
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate for audiences in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports subscribers can digitally stream it via the discovery+ app and website.
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In Pakistan
In Pakistan, football fans can follow the Premier League action via PTV Sports or A-Sports. Digital streaming for the Manchester City vs Newcastle clash is also available on the myco and Tapmad platforms, which have secured rights for the 2025-26 season.
Where To Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle Match Live In Singapore
In Singapore, the match is available via StarHub TV+ on the Hub Premier channels (Ch 202-207). Thanks to a strategic partnership, Mediacorp also offers live streaming of selected Premier League content via the mewatch service.
Lineups
Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nunes, Ruben Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo Silva (C), O’Reilly, Semenyo, Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland
Newcastle: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier (captain), Malick Thiaw, Daniel Burn, Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Joseph Willock, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, and Jacob Ramsey.
Also Read: WWE SmackDown Results Feb 20, 2026: Randy Orton Suffers Big Loss; Drew McIntyre Stuns as Trick Williams And Kiana James Qualify