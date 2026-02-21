Manchester City vs Newcastle Live Streaming: Lineups, How to Watch Premier League 2026 Match Live in India, USA, UK, Pakistan, Singapore and More

The English Premier League 2025-26 title race is extremely close as Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. After Arsenal lost to Wolves, Pep Guardiola’s team now has a great chance to reduce the points difference at the summit of the league table. City, without defeat in their last five matches, is further strengthened by the signing of Antoine Semenyo, who has already scored three goals in five games.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is coming in with the spirit of the winners after three straight victories away from home, one of them a tactical brilliance against Tottenham.