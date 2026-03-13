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Home > Sports > PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs in the PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI to level the series. Maaz Sadaqat starred with an all-round performance, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf led Pakistan’s bowling attack at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs to level the three-match ODI series. Image Credit: AFP
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs to level the three-match ODI series. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 13, 2026 22:56:13 IST

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

Pakistan has fought their way back into the series with a win in the second ODI by 128 runs. Maaz Sadaqat, after failing on his debut in the previous game, was the star performer for the visitors as they set up a high-stakes encounter in the series finale. The left-handed batter, along with Sahibzada Farhan, shared a century stand for the opening wicket. He scored 75 runs in only 46 balls, striking at more than 160. Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan contributed with scores of 64 and 44, respectively, as Pakistan set Bangladesh a target of 275 runs. 

In the second innings, the visitors continued to strengthen their grip on the match with Shaheen Afridi picking up two wickets in his opening spell. Sadaqat picked up three crucial wickets before Haris Rauf cleaned up the tail, picking up a three-fer for himself. 

Sadaqat Shines For Pakistan

It seemed pretty gloomy for the visitors when four of their debutants could not muster up a respectable score in the first ODI of the series. However, Sadaqat, playing his second game in the format, showed why so much trust was shown in him by the team management. The left-handed batter scored 75 runs in only 46 balls in a knock laden with boundaries. 

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Mohammad Rizwan played an anchor knock, scoring 44 in 59 balls, before Salman Ali Agha made a crucial contribution with a half-century. His dismissal would continue to be the talking point till these two sides take the field in the series decider on Sunday. 

Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Loses Cool, Throws Helmet After Controversial Run-Out — Watch

Pakistan suffered yet another collapse, losing their last seven wickets for only 43 runs. Rishad Hossain picked up three wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with a couple of wickets of Sadaqat and Rizwan, and ran out Salman at the non-striker end off his own bowling. 

Shaheen finds his mojo back

Shaheen Afridi seemed to have found his mojo back as he opened with a spell that almost killed the game for the hosts in the second innings. The left-arm pacer leading the side picked up two wickets in his spell, while Mohammad Wasim Jr., too, dismissed Saif Hossain. Bangladesh were reeling with 27 runs on the board and three batters back in the pavilion.

Thunder and lightning made an interruption, and for a while it seemed like Bangladesh could sneak a draw here. However, despite thunder, lightning, and even rain for some time, the ground staff got Shere Bangla National Stadium ready in no time when the rain stopped. 

Litton Das provided some fight back; however, it was a night that Sadaqat would never forget, as he was the star for Pakistan with the ball in hand as well. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets and won the game for his team before Haris Rauf picked up three wickets to clean up the tail. Faheem Ashraf, who was quite economical bowling with Sadaqat picked up a wicket as well. 

Also Read: Not Just Abrar Ahmed! 3 Pakistani Cricketers Kavya Maran Also Bid For in The Hundred Auction 2026

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:56 PM IST
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Tags: bangladeshDhakaHaris RaufLitton DasMaaz SadaqatMohammad RizwanPak vs BanPAK vs BAN 2nd ODIpakistanpakistan-vs-bangladeshSalman Ali AghaShaheen AfridiShere Bangla National Stadium

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

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PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

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