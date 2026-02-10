PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

USA bowler Shadley Van Schalkwyk continued his good run in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he scalped his second four-wicket haul in the tournament. The medium pacer picked up four wickets against India in the first match in Mumbai and followed it another four-fer against Pakistan in Colombo.

Schalkwyk’s dismissals included the wickets of opener Saim Ayub, captain Salman Ali Agha, all-rounder Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf who took the game away from Netherlands in the last outing. He eventually returned with figures of 4/25 in 4 overs.

“I’m not going to lie – to be fair, I’m always enjoying my cricket. I love playing cricket, so it’s not difficult to enjoy it. I think the result, or the wickets column, is just something that takes care of itself once you look after the process. It (pitch) looked batter-friendly. I think I just had to trust my plans as much as I could. So yes, it did look like a good wicket out there. (Do you think the batters will chase it down) I do think so, yes, 100%. I do think so. If we get a good wicket, I think anything can happen, and I’ll definitely back our boys,” he said after the innings.

𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤! Shadley van Schalkwyk outsmarts Salman Agha to grab another big wicket for USA! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #PAKvUSA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/97PRnnpgoP pic.twitter.com/tjjkroEFhQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 10, 2026

4 wickets vs PAKISTAN. SHADLEY VAN SCHALKWYK IS A HERO OF USA 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LDJrHPeDV2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2026

Who is Shadley Van Schalkwyk?

Born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1988, Shadley Van Schalkwyk earned a selection in South Africa U19 team but he narrowly missed the 2009 Under-19 World Cup due to eligibility timelines. Schalkwyk became a dependable domestic all-rounder, featuring in 97 first-class matches, scoring 2,593 runs and taking 239 wickets, but never earned a national call-up.

CAN’T FORGET ABOUT SHADLEY VAN SCHALKWYK🙌! Andrew Tye BLESSES 😇Shadley van Schalkwyk with an 11-run ball! 1⃣1⃣9⃣/6⃣ (13.4) pic.twitter.com/mGSM00WWJW — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 23, 2023

He played domestic cricket for Western Province in 2008 before making his mark on the South African circuit with Knights and Free State. After moving to the United States in the 2020s, he worked his way through Minor League with Seattle Thunderbolts .

He is also a part of Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC). He made his T20I debut for the USA in April 2024.

