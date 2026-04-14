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Home > Sports News > EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

Praful Hinge who made his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 bagged a four-wicket haul in his first game. The pacer's scalps included the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel.

Praful Hinge. (Photo Credits: SRH/X)
Praful Hinge. (Photo Credits: SRH/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 14, 2026 00:29:06 IST

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EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

Hanuman ji ka bada bhakt hai (He is a big devotee of Lord Hanuman),” said a proud and emotional Prakash, father of Praful Hinge, after his son made a strong impact on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals. 

The young right-arm pacer needed just one over to announce himself on the big stage, shaking the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up. He picked up key wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Prakash spoke about his son’s journey, his debut moment, the role of the MRF Pace Foundation, and the emotional story behind the IPL 2026 auction day.

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10-11 saal se cricket khel raha hai aur club ko hi apna ghar bana liya hai (He has been playing cricket for the past 10-11 years and has made the club his home),” Prakash said. 

He steadily rose through the ranks in Vidarbha cricket. “He first got selected in the U-16 team and then kept moving up through different age groups before reaching the senior level. He is a very hardworking kid.”

Support from Varun Aaron and Glenn McGrath

Prakash also spoke highly about the support his son received from experienced players and coaches, especially Varun Aaron and legendary pacer Glenn McGrath. “Praful has been training at the MRF Pace Foundation for the last 2–3 years. When he had a serious back injury and could not even stand properly, Glenn McGrath supported him and gave him confidence. He even took him to Australia for training.”

Praful’s recovery phase was challenging, but he stayed strong and focused on working hard towards his fitness. “He worked very hard at the MRF Pace Foundation. Varun Aaron used to speak to him regularly during his recovery.”

“We were very stressed when he got injured, but he did not give up. He was frustrated at times, but he kept working hard,” Prakash added. 

Faith and the Auction Day

One of the most emotional moments came during the IPL 2026 auction. “He was watching the IPL auction on his phone while sitting at a Hanuman temple. He has deep faith in Hanuman ji and often prays during important moments. That day too, he prayed with hope — and it felt like his prayers were answered,” Prakash revealed. 

Focused on Fitness

Prakash highlighted that fitness has been a key focus area for Praful, especially after his injury.

“He takes his fitness very seriously. He follows a proper diet, trains regularly, and practices yoga to stay fit. He also follows all the guidance from the MRF Pace Foundation, which has helped him improve his strength, recovery, and overall performance,” he said. 

The Debut That Had to Wait

Praful was initially expected to make his debut earlier against Punjab Kings, but plans changed at the last moment. “Yes, he was supposed to debut earlier, but due to pitch and weather conditions, the team combination changed. That’s part of the game,” revealed the pacer’s father. 

When he finally got his chance, he made it count bagging a four-wicket haul. “He performed really well in his first match. We are very proud of him and hope he continues like this,” Prakash concluded. 

In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a comfortable 57-run win over Rajasthan Royals, with Praful’s dream debut becoming one of the biggest highlights of the match.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 | Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026Praful HingePraful Hinge bowlingPraful Hinge careerPraful Hinge debutPraful Hinge fatherPraful Hinge wicketsrajasthan royalsrr vs srhSRH vs RRSunrisers Hyderabad

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EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

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EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

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EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut
EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut
EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut
EXCLUSIVE | “Hanuman Ji Ka Bada Bhakt”: Praful Hinge’s Father Credits Faith, Glenn McGrath & Varun Aaron For Son’s Dream IPL 2026 Debut

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