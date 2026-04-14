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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in IPL 2026 as Ishan Kishan smashed 91. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain claimed four wickets each, dismantling RR despite Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting partnership in Hyderabad.

Praful Hinge was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul. Image Credit ANI
Praful Hinge was named the player of the match for his four-wicket haul. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 14, 2026 00:02:30 IST

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at Hyderabad on Monday due to an outstanding 91 from captain Ishan Kishan and four wickets from rookies Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. SRH scored 216/6 when batting first, mostly thanks to captain Ishan (91 in 44 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (40 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls, with four boundaries). In the first over of the 217-run chase, rookie Praful destroyed RR’s top order (4/34 in four overs), leaving them at 9/5. For the sake of net run rate, Donovan Ferreira (69 in 44 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 in 32 balls, with five fours) did set up a century stand, but RR was dismissed for 159 with some late assistance from Sakib (4/24). 

SRH vs RR: Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain star for Sunrisers

With this victory, RR’s four-match winning streak is ended, and SRH now has three losses in addition to their second victory. SRH has moved up to fourth place with two victories and three defeats, while RR has suffered its first defeat but is still atop the standings. 

By dismissing Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan Dre Pretorious (0) in the same over and sending back Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a golden duck during the run chase of 217, newcomer Praful Hinge caused a stir and reduced RR to 1/3 in the first over.

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RR fell to 9/5 in three overs when Sakib Hussain, another rookie, dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run in the following over, and Praful returned to dismiss RR captain Riyan Parag for a six-ball four in the third. 

SRH vs RR: Crucial stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira

Despite this early collapse, Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja worked together at the crease to rescue something. RR was reduced to 40/5 within six overs thanks to the pair’s collection of boundaries against the rookies. Donovan’s two consecutive fours propelled RR to 50 runs in seven overs. After ten overs, Jadeja (27*) and Donovan (31*) were undefeated, and RR were 70/5.

Donovan kept scoring runs, hitting Harsh for two fours and a six in the 12th over and blazing Shivang Kumar for a four and a six in the 11th, reaching his half-century in 31 balls with six fours and two sixes. In 12.2 overs, RR also scored 100 runs. 

The 118-run stand was ended by Sakib, with Donovan perishing for a 44-ball 69 after getting cleaned by Sakib, with his knock having seven fours and three sixes. RR was 127/6 in 15 overs. Jadeja soon followed, removed by Eshan for a 32-ball 45, with five fours. RR were 129/7 in 15.3 overs. Sakib removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0) in the 17th over, and RR sank to 140/9 in 17 overs. RR were eventually bundled out for 159 in 19 overs. 

SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan goes big in the first innings

Earlier, a fiery 91 by Ishan Kishan and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reach 216/6 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Hyderabad on Monday. Being put to bat first, SRH was off to a nightmarish start, as Abhishek Sharma once again fell for a golden duck while going big against a Jofra Archer short delivery. 

Skipper Ishan Kishan and Travis Head put pressure back on Jofra, as Ishan hit him for two sixes and a four in the third over. SRH continued to collect fours and sixes against pacers in the powerplay against Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger, bringing up the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs. 

SRH ended their powerplay at 51/1 in six overs, with Head (16*) and Ishan (35*) unbeaten. Head’s inconsistent run in the competition continued, losing his shape against Riyan Parag and handing a catch to Donovan Ferreira at long-on, dismissed for a run-a-ball 18. SRH were 55/2 in 6.5 overs. 

SRH vs RR: Heinrich Klaasen supports Ishan Kishan

Ishan and Heinrich Klaasen continued to collect runs undeterred, hitting a six each against Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over, taking SRH to 89/2 in 10 overs, with Kishan (56*) and Klaasen (14*) unbeaten. Ishan reached his second fifty of the season in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes. In the 11th over, Tushar Despande was taken to cleaners by Ishan, being hit for three fours and a six by Ishan. SRH brought up their 100-run mark in 10.3 overs. The duo had brought up their 50-run stand in 24 balls. 

Klaasen also picked up, scoring a six against Bishnoi and getting a boundary against Archer, who was taken down for 17 runs in the 13th over, with Ishan hitting him for a hat-trick of fours. It was Sandeep Sharma who broke the 88-run stand by pulling off a stunning caught-and-bowled dismissal of Kishan for a 44-ball 91, with eight fours and six sixes. SRH were 154/3 in 13.2 overs. Klaasen soon followed Ishan, as he could not get the elevation on a lofted shot, caught by Parag at extra-cover for a 26-ball 40, with a four and three sixes. Deshpande got his first wicket, leaving SRH at 162/4 in 15.5 overs. 

After this, Sandeep Sharma was taken down for 24 runs in the 17th over, with three sixes by Nitish Kumar Reddy and a four by Salil Arora. Archer ended the brief 33-run stand, removing Nitish (28 in 13 balls, with four sixes). SRH were 195/5 in 18.3 overs. Jofra was smacked for a huge six at the end of the over by Salil, bringing the 200-run mark in 19 overs. 

Aniket Verma was run out at the fourth ball of the inning for just six runs. SRH were 209/6 in 19.4 overs. SRH ended at 216/6, with Salil (24* in 13 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Harsh Dubey (0*) unbeaten. Archer (2/37) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Deshpande, Sandeep and Riyan also got one each.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Multan Sultans: Check Latest Standings On April 13 — PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

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Tags: Donovan FerreiraHeinrich KlaasenIPL 2026IPL match reportishan kishanPraful Hingerajasthan royalsRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagSakib HussainSRH vs RRSRH vs RR highlightsSunrisers Hyderabad

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain And Ishan Kishan Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to Big Win Over Rajasthan Royals

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