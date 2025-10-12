Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Disrupt Norway-Israel Match, Sees Protests, Tear Gas, And Tight Security In Oslo

The World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo on Saturday witnessed major protests and a large security presence. Norwegian fans expressed divided opinions over Israel’s participation in the tournament amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Before the match, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered near the Norwegian parliament. Many protesters wore Palestine national team jerseys and chanted slogans calling for Israel’s exclusion from the event. Authorities increased security as tensions escalated around the match venue.

Around 1000 people are protesting the Norwegian national teams game against Israel in Oslo. There’s also complete stop in public transport as the unions go on strike. Although Norway is a country of immense national pride in sports – football is not this important. 📸 NRK pic.twitter.com/KMNmh3COoh — Mona (@LockMona) October 11, 2025

Pro-Palestinian Supporters March to Ullevaal Stadium

Protesters marched toward Ullevaal Stadium waving Palestinian flags and lighting flares. The crowd demanded that Israel be banned from international sports, similar to Russia’s expulsion.

A Norway fan named Johan, wearing a Palestine jersey, stated that the match should not have taken place. Buildings near the stadium displayed banners supporting Palestine, while demonstrators pledged to continue until the game began. Police monitored the march closely and established barricades around the stadium to prevent disruption of the match.

Security forces implemented strict measures around Ullevaal Stadium hours before the match. Police closed several entrances, restricted crowd movement, and conducted detailed bag checks. Authorities also limited the number of spectators allowed inside.

Despite the restrictions, tensions rose as some protesters tried to push through police barricades. Officers maintained a heavy presence throughout the area to ensure public order. The situation intensified as the game proceeded, prompting further intervention from security personnel.

Norwegian Police Use Tear Gas to Control Crowd

During the match, Norwegian police confirmed using tear gas to disperse a group of protesters who attempted to breach the barricades surrounding the stadium. Authorities reported that no one was injured during the confrontation. In a statement to Norwegian media, police said the measure was necessary to restore control after several individuals broke through security lines. Local reports added that multiple arrests were made, and those detained were being processed for violating public safety laws.

While protests continued outside, many Norwegian fans focused on the sporting aspect of the event. Some supporters viewed the match only as a crucial qualifier for Norway’s bid to enter the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Others, however, believed the match carried political significance due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to recent reports, over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023.

Must Read: Taliban- Pakistan WAR: 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Video Shows Afghan Heavy Artillery Firing, Captures Posts Along Durand Line