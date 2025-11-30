LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranchi Weather Update Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI: Will Rain Impact the Match? Full Forecast Here

Ranchi Weather Update Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI: Check if rain will affect the match, full weather forecast, temperature details, and match-day conditions for November 30. Complete table and report.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 10:01:00 IST

The first One-Day International match between India and South Africa is going to take place on 30 November 2013, and the weather will play an important part in the proceedings.

Here is a summary of the current weather forecast for Ranchi.

Current Weather Is Partly Sunny in Ranchi India (66°)

10am

 64° Hazy sunshine
11am 67° Hazy sunshine
12pm 70° Hazy sunshine
1pm 72° Hazy sunshine
2pm 73° Hazy sunshine
3pm 73° Hazy sunshine
4pm 71° Hazy sunshine
5pm 68° Hazy sunshine
6pm 65° Hazy moonlight
7pm 63° Intermittent clouds

Weather Forecast

Today’s weather is expected to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures; with the range between 15-24 degrees.

Humidity is moderate, wind is light, and most importantly, no rain is expected on the day of the match.

Weather Table – Match Day Snapshot (Nov 30)

TIME CONDITIONS TEMP (°C) NOTES
Morning Partly cloudy 18 °C

Pleasant start to the day
Afternoon (Match start) Mostly cloudy / overcast 22-24 °C Ideal for cricket
Evening Cloud cover, light wind 17-20 °C Cool, comfortable
Night Partly cloudy 15-16 °C Mildly cool, no rain

Ind vs. SA First ODI

With the low chances of rain, the match should be able to run without problems.

With pleasant temperature and mild winds, conditions will be ideal for players and spectators.

Conditions will remain favourable late into the evening, which decreases chances of dew or sudden weather events.

Final Word: Weather Is Great for Match Day

There won’t be any weather-related issues for the match on 30 November in Ranchi. It’s a great day for either fans at the stadium or at home to enjoy some cricket.

This article is based on publicly available weather forecasts and match updates from multiple sources. Actual conditions may vary due to sudden climate changes. Readers are advised to verify final updates from official weather and cricket authorities.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 10:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS