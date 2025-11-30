Ranchi Weather Update Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI: Will Rain Impact the Match? Full Forecast Here

The first One-Day International match between India and South Africa is going to take place on 30 November 2013, and the weather will play an important part in the proceedings.
Here is a summary of the current weather forecast for Ranchi.
Current Weather Is Partly Sunny in Ranchi India (66°)
|
10am
|64°
|Hazy sunshine
|11am
|67°
|Hazy sunshine
|12pm
|70°
|Hazy sunshine
|1pm
|72°
|Hazy sunshine
|2pm
|73°
|Hazy sunshine
|3pm
|73°
|Hazy sunshine
|4pm
|71°
|Hazy sunshine
|5pm
|68°
|Hazy sunshine
|6pm
|65°
|Hazy moonlight
|7pm
|63°
|Intermittent clouds
Weather Forecast
Today’s weather is expected to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with comfortable temperatures; with the range between 15-24 degrees.
Humidity is moderate, wind is light, and most importantly, no rain is expected on the day of the match.
Weather Table – Match Day Snapshot (Nov 30)
|TIME
|CONDITIONS
|TEMP (°C)
|NOTES
|Morning
|Partly cloudy
|18 °C
|
Pleasant start to the day
|Afternoon (Match start)
|Mostly cloudy / overcast
|22-24 °C
|Ideal for cricket
|Evening
|Cloud cover, light wind
|17-20 °C
|Cool, comfortable
|Night
|Partly cloudy
|15-16 °C
|Mildly cool, no rain
Ind vs. SA First ODI
With the low chances of rain, the match should be able to run without problems.
With pleasant temperature and mild winds, conditions will be ideal for players and spectators.
Conditions will remain favourable late into the evening, which decreases chances of dew or sudden weather events.
Final Word: Weather Is Great for Match Day
There won’t be any weather-related issues for the match on 30 November in Ranchi. It’s a great day for either fans at the stadium or at home to enjoy some cricket.
This article is based on publicly available weather forecasts and match updates from multiple sources. Actual conditions may vary due to sudden climate changes. Readers are advised to verify final updates from official weather and cricket authorities.
