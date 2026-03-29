‘Virat Kohli Should Return as Team India Captain’— CSK Legend Ambati Rayudu Backs King Kohli For Test Role After RCB Heroics in IPL 2026 Opener

Virat Kohli’s return to professional cricket saw him ace yet another chase in T20s. The right-handed batter, despite being out of action for months and playing only a single format, showed no signs of rustiness. Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 38 deliveries sealed a record-breaking six-wicket win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The impressive batting performance from the 37-year-old resulted in Ambati Rayudu calling for a sensational return to test cricket. Notably, Kohli retired from the longest format of the game in 2025 following a disappointing performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rayudu went one step further as he called for Kohli’s return to the team as the captain, replacing Shubman Gill from his position.

Virat Kohli should return as Test Captain: Ambati Rayudu

Following his impressive batting performance, Virat Kohli showed how age has probably not caught up to the former Indian skipper. Ambati Rayudu, after the match, called for a reversal of retirement from Kohli. “I don’t think he is anywhere close to the end of his career. So I still see at least five or six good quality years in him, and as Sanjay (Bangar) was discussing earlier, I think he should make a comeback in test cricket as well,” Rayudu said.

The former IPL winner with the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings believed that Kohli should not only make a return to tests but also lead the side coached by Gautam Gambhir. Speaking on a post-match show, Rayudu said, “Hopefully (return) as captain. I am serious because he has been the best red ball captain you know, at least I have seen in Indian cricket in recent years. So I think he should return the way he is batting. I think it’s a loss for Indian cricket”.

Virat Kohli as captain in test cricket

There is no doubt over the fact that Virat Kohli was the greatest test captain in the history of Indian cricket. He led the Indian team in 68 games in the longest format, and led to a historic first series win in Australia in 2018/19. Kohli’s team won the following series in Australia, although he was not part of the team for three games.

In 68 games as captain of the test team, Kohli’s team was on the winning side in 40 matches. As the captain, the Delhi-born never lost a series at home. His win percentage of 70.17 is the highest among Indian captains to have led in 10 or more games.

Virat Kohli as a batter in Tests

Virat Kohli played 123 tests before calling it a day in the longest format. The right-handed batter scored over 9000 runs, averaging 46.85. However, a dip in form from 2020 to 2025 resulted in him retiring. During the period, he played 39 tests and scored a touch above 2000 runs. He averaged only 30.72 in these games, scoring a mere three centuries.

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