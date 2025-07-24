LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

India's must-win fourth Test against England took a worrying turn when Rishabh Pant suffered an ankle injury after missing an aggressive shot off Chris Woakes. With Pant carted off the field and taken for scans, India now face the possibility of playing the rest of the match one batter short.

Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn't Return to Bat in 4th Test vs England? (Image Credit - X)
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn't Return to Bat in 4th Test vs England? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 24, 2025 01:35:13 IST

India’s fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has taken a tense turn after Rishabh Pant picked up an injury mid-match. Already trailing 1-2 in the series, India can’t afford another loss here—but now they might have to carry on without one of their most explosive batters.

Rishabh Pant Injured Playing Aggressive Shot in Manchester Test

It happened during India’s innings when Pant went for a wild shot off Chris Woakes. He completely missed the ball, and it smacked straight into his ankle. The pain was obvious—he winced, hobbled, and eventually had to be taken off on a cart.

Now, he’s heading to the hospital for scans, and things aren’t looking too promising. If it’s a serious injury, there’s a real chance Pant could be ruled out of the remainder of this Test. That’s the last thing India needs with the series on the line.

Dhruv Jurel Likely to Step In as Wicketkeeper

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time in the series Pant’s had injury trouble. Back in the third Test at Lord’s, he injured his finger while keeping and had to hand over the gloves to Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel will most likely step in again behind the stumps here. But if Pant isn’t able to bat in the second innings, India won’t get a replacement. That means they’ll be one batter short—and effectively playing with just nine proper wickets instead of ten.

Big Hole in India’s Batting Order Without Pant

That could prove to be a major issue, especially with the kind of impact Pant brings in the middle. He’s not just a keeper—he’s a game-changer with the bat, and his absence would leave a gaping hole India might struggle to fill.

Dhruv Jurel is solid, but he doesn’t bring the same firepower. And let’s be honest, India’s batting hasn’t exactly looked invincible in this series. Losing Pant now is just one more headache the team didn’t need in a must-win match.

ICC Rules Don’t Allow Batting Replacements in Tests

The ICC did recently introduce like-for-like substitution rules for injured players—but only in domestic red-ball games. At the international level, teams still don’t have that luxury.

So, unless there’s a sudden change in the rulebook, India have no option but to deal with this setback. It’s a cruel blow at a crucial time, and all eyes will now be on whether Pant can somehow return. If not, India’s task just got a lot tougher.

ALSO READ: India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Rushed Off Field In Mini Ambulance With Toe Injury

Tags: Dhruv Jurelengland tourrishabh pantteam india

RELATED News

Who is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams’ Fiance, The Italian Actor and Director
The Rock vs John Cena Again? 17-Time World Champion Weighs In on Possibility
Miami Dolphins’ Artie Burns Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Torn ACL Suspected
India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Rushed Off Field In Mini Ambulance With Toe Injury
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?

More News

Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Historic: International Court of Justice Calls Climate Change ‘An Urgent Threat’
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Victim’s Sister To Support SIT Probe On This Condition
Did Obama Orchestrate A Russia Collusion Hoax? Karoline Leavitt And Tulsi Gabbard Reveal Details At Press Conference
Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know
Can Diabetics Eat Mango? 9 Smart Ways to Enjoy Mango Without Spiking Blood Sugar
Israel Hamas War: Doctors And Medical Staff Becoming Weak Due To Hunger
Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India’s Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications
Who Is Bryan Kohberger? Former Researcher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For The Idaho Student Murders
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?
Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?