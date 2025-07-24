Rishabh Pant Injured: Who Will Replace Him If He Doesn’t Return To Bat In 4th Test vs England?

India’s fourth Test against England at Old Trafford has taken a tense turn after Rishabh Pant picked up an injury mid-match. Already trailing 1-2 in the series, India can’t afford another loss here—but now they might have to carry on without one of their most explosive batters.

Rishabh Pant Injured Playing Aggressive Shot in Manchester Test

It happened during India’s innings when Pant went for a wild shot off Chris Woakes. He completely missed the ball, and it smacked straight into his ankle. The pain was obvious—he winced, hobbled, and eventually had to be taken off on a cart.

Now, he’s heading to the hospital for scans, and things aren’t looking too promising. If it’s a serious injury, there’s a real chance Pant could be ruled out of the remainder of this Test. That’s the last thing India needs with the series on the line.

Dhruv Jurel Likely to Step In as Wicketkeeper

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time in the series Pant’s had injury trouble. Back in the third Test at Lord’s, he injured his finger while keeping and had to hand over the gloves to Dhruv Jurel.

Jurel will most likely step in again behind the stumps here. But if Pant isn’t able to bat in the second innings, India won’t get a replacement. That means they’ll be one batter short—and effectively playing with just nine proper wickets instead of ten.

Big Hole in India’s Batting Order Without Pant

That could prove to be a major issue, especially with the kind of impact Pant brings in the middle. He’s not just a keeper—he’s a game-changer with the bat, and his absence would leave a gaping hole India might struggle to fill.

Dhruv Jurel is solid, but he doesn’t bring the same firepower. And let’s be honest, India’s batting hasn’t exactly looked invincible in this series. Losing Pant now is just one more headache the team didn’t need in a must-win match.

ICC Rules Don’t Allow Batting Replacements in Tests

The ICC did recently introduce like-for-like substitution rules for injured players—but only in domestic red-ball games. At the international level, teams still don’t have that luxury.

So, unless there’s a sudden change in the rulebook, India have no option but to deal with this setback. It’s a cruel blow at a crucial time, and all eyes will now be on whether Pant can somehow return. If not, India’s task just got a lot tougher.

