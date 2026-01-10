LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on January 11, 2026, but India have been dealt an injury scare just ahead of the series. Rishabh Pant was injured during net practice after being struck by the ball near his waist while batting and had to leave the field. He had been practising intensely for around 50 minutes before the incident. Although there is no official update yet on the severity of the injury, the team management is closely monitoring his condition.

Toe-Tally Fed Up! Rishabh Pant's Furious Instagram Rant Reveals Injury Frustration(Image Credit - X)
Toe-Tally Fed Up! Rishabh Pant's Furious Instagram Rant Reveals Injury Frustration(Image Credit - X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 10, 2026 18:04:03 IST

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

The three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will begin on January 11, 2026. Just before the series, the Indian team received worrying news as Rishabh Pant got injured during net practice. He was hit by the ball near his waist while batting and had to leave the field.

Injury while practicing

Pant had been practicing  for almost 50 minutes and was batting aggressively when the injury happened. So far, there has been no official update on how serious the injury is, but the team management is keeping a close watch on his condition. The injury comes at an important time, as players are working on their fitness and form ahead of the series.
Rishabh Pant is a key player for India and is the second-choice wicketkeeper after KL Rahul. However, due to his recent ODI form and selection discussions, this injury could be a concern for the team. If the injury is minor, Pant could return quickly, but if he needs rest, he may miss the first match of the series. The opening match will be played in Vadodara, and the team is expected to share an update soon.

Past injury in England

Pant has faced injury troubles before. During India’s tour of England in 2025, he injured his finger in the Lord’s Test and later suffered a serious injury to his right foot on the first day of the Manchester Test. He was taken off the field on a golf cart, and scans showed a fracture in his for Rishabh Pant’s injury has come at a crucial time for Team India, especially with the first ODI scheduled in Vadodara. Given his past struggles with injuries, the team will be cautious in managing his fitness. If the injury turns out to be minor, Pant could make a swift return, but any need for rest may force him to miss the opening match. An official update from the team is eagerly awaited, as Pant’s availability could play a key role in India’s preparations and team combination for the series.ot. Because of this, he stayed away from cricket for some time. His injury once again is a big setback for Team India.

Rishabh Pant’s injury has come at a crucial time for Team India, especially with the first ODI scheduled in Vadodara. Given his past struggles with injuries, the team will be cautious in managing his fitness. If the injury turns out to be minor, Pant could make a swift return, but any need for rest may force him to miss the opening match. An official update from the team is eagerly awaited, as Pant’s availability could play a key role in India’s preparations and team combination for the series.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 6:04 PM IST
Tags: bcci Indian Cricket injury rishabh pant

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

QUICK LINKS