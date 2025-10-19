River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIVER PLATE AT TALLERES CORDOBA IN ARGENTINE PRIMERA DIVISION MATCH SHOWS: CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (ARGENTINA SOCCER DISTRIBUTION, LLC – No use Argentina. 90 Seconds use only. No use until two hours after final whistle. 72 hours use only (no use after 0130GMT October 22, 2025). No archive. No commercial use. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation) RIVER PLATE (WHITE/RED JERSEYS) AT TALLERES CORDOBA AT ESTADIO MARIO ALBERTO KEMPES 1. FIREWORKS GOING OFF, PLAYERS WALKING ONTO FIELD BEFORE MATCH 1ST HALF 2. REFEREE BLOWS WHISTLE FOR OPENING KICKOFF 3. TALLERES RICK TAKES SHOT THAT DEFLECTS OFF RIVER DEFENDERS AND GOES JUST WIDE OF GOAL 4. REPLAY OF RICK SHOT DEFLECTING OFF RIVER DEFENDER AND GOING JUST WIDE 5. RIVER GOAL – MILTON CASCO TAKES SHOT THAT BOUNCES OFF POST TO GONZALO MONTIEL WHO TAKES SHOT THAT TALLERES GOALKEEPER GUIDO HERRERA TRIES TO SAVE BUT KICKS IT INTO NET IN 37TH MINUTE. RIVER 1-0 TALLERES 6. REPLAYS OF CASCO SHOT BOUNCING TO MONTIEL FOR GOAL 2ND HALF 7. RIVER GOAL – FACUNDO COLIDIO WITH NICE MOVE AND CENTERING PASS TO MAXIMILIANO MEZA WHO SCORES PAST TALLERES GOALKEEPER HERRERA IN 68TH MINUTE. RIVER 2-0 TALLERES 8. REPLAYS OF COLIDIO NICE MOVE THROUGH LEGS OF DEFENDER AND PASS TO MEZA FOR GOAL 9. REFEREE BLOWS WHISTLE TO END MATCH, RIVER WINS 2-0 10. VARIOUS SCORE AND RIVER PLAYERS AFTER MATCH STORY: River Plate got a much needed 2-0 win at Talleres Cordoba Saturday (October 18) night to break their four match losing streak in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament. River's Gonzalo Montiel opened the scoring in the 37th minute, knocking in the rebound from Milton Casco's shot off the post and Talleres goalkeeper Guido Herrera last second kick save ensured the ball found the back of the net. Augusto Schott appeared to equalize in first half stoppage time but his goal was waved off after a VAR check found Talleres offsides. River doubled their lead in the 68th minute on a tally by Maximiliano Meza after a nice move and centering pass from Facundo Colidio. Goalkeeper Franco Armani was barely tested the rest of way as River's defense tightened up to finish out the 2-0 win at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. (Production: David Grip)

