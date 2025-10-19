LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 09:57:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIVER PLATE AT TALLERES CORDOBA IN ARGENTINE PRIMERA DIVISION MATCH SHOWS: CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (ARGENTINA SOCCER DISTRIBUTION, LLC – No use Argentina. 90 Seconds use only. No use until two hours after final whistle. 72 hours use only (no use after 0130GMT October 22, 2025).  No archive. No commercial use. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation) RIVER PLATE (WHITE/RED JERSEYS) AT TALLERES CORDOBA AT ESTADIO MARIO ALBERTO KEMPES 1. FIREWORKS GOING OFF, PLAYERS WALKING ONTO FIELD BEFORE MATCH 1ST HALF 2. REFEREE BLOWS WHISTLE FOR OPENING KICKOFF 3. TALLERES RICK TAKES SHOT THAT DEFLECTS OFF RIVER DEFENDERS AND GOES JUST WIDE OF GOAL 4. REPLAY OF RICK SHOT DEFLECTING OFF RIVER DEFENDER AND GOING JUST WIDE 5. RIVER GOAL – MILTON CASCO TAKES SHOT THAT BOUNCES OFF POST TO GONZALO MONTIEL WHO TAKES SHOT THAT TALLERES GOALKEEPER GUIDO HERRERA TRIES TO SAVE BUT KICKS IT INTO NET IN 37TH MINUTE. RIVER 1-0 TALLERES 6. REPLAYS OF CASCO SHOT BOUNCING TO MONTIEL FOR GOAL 2ND HALF 7. RIVER GOAL – FACUNDO COLIDIO WITH NICE MOVE AND CENTERING PASS TO MAXIMILIANO MEZA WHO SCORES PAST TALLERES GOALKEEPER HERRERA IN 68TH MINUTE. RIVER 2-0 TALLERES 8. REPLAYS OF COLIDIO NICE MOVE THROUGH LEGS OF DEFENDER AND PASS TO MEZA FOR GOAL 9. REFEREE BLOWS WHISTLE TO END MATCH, RIVER WINS 2-0 10. VARIOUS SCORE AND RIVER PLAYERS AFTER MATCH STORY: River Plate got a much needed 2-0 win at Talleres Cordoba Saturday (October 18) night to break their four match losing streak in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament. River's Gonzalo Montiel opened the scoring in the 37th minute, knocking in the rebound from Milton Casco's shot off the post and Talleres goalkeeper Guido Herrera last second kick save ensured the ball found the back of the net. Augusto Schott appeared to equalize in first half stoppage time but his goal was waved off after a VAR check found Talleres offsides. River doubled their lead in the 68th minute on a tally by Maximiliano Meza after a nice move and centering pass from Facundo Colidio. Goalkeeper Franco Armani was barely tested the rest of way as River's defense tightened up to finish out the 2-0 win at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. (Production: David Grip)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 9:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

‘I Have Played The Most’ Virat Kohli Brings Workload Proof, Fitter Than Ever In 15 Year Career

Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here’s What The Stats Reveal

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

LATEST NEWS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

Hamas Planning Attack On Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has ‘Credible Reports’ Of…

Golden Knights pour it on Flames, continue point streak

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Tennis-Briton Draper says tour must adapt after Rune joins long injury list

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

San Jose grabs win over Austin but fall just short of playoffs

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

UPDATE 8-NHL Standings

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba
River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba
River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba
River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba
QUICK LINKS