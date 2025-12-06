Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has reached a massive milestone, becoming only the fourth cricketer from India to cross 20,000 runs in international cricket. He now joins the legendary trio of Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Virat Kohli (27,910 runs), and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs) on the elite list. The achievement came during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, where the 38-year-old continued his strong form.

How Did Rohit Sharma Reach the 20,000-Run Mark?

The ‘Hitman’ continued rolling back the clock as he has been doing since the Australia tour, smashing his fourth fifty-plus score in six recent ODI innings. He ended with 75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 102.74.

Now in 505 international matches, he has scored 20,048 runs at an average of 42.47, a strike rate of over 87, with 50 centuries and 111 fifties to his name.

His best format is ODIs, with 11,516 runs in 279 matches and 271 innings at an average of 49.21, with a strike rate of 92.85, with 33 centuries and 61 fifties. His best score is 264*.

Can Rohit Maintain a 50+ Average in ODIs This Season?

He is the second-highest T20I run-getter, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05, a strike rate of almost 141, with five centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 121*. In 67 Tests, he has made 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties in 116 innings and best score of 212.

In 14 ODIs this year, he has scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries, four fifties and a best score of 121*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first.

How Did South Africa Collapse After a Strong Start?

Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes) and Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem. Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India looks on course to seal the series 2-1, cruising in the run chase.