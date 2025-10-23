Rohit Sharma Makes Another Record, Becomes 1st Indian Vs Australia To Reach…

Rohit Sharma created history on Thursday, by becoming the first cricketer to score 1000 runs in India-Australia ODI matches played in Australia. The 38-year-old right-handed batter needed just 2 runs to reach the milestone in the ongoing second ODI at Adelaide. He achieved it in style by hitting a four off Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the third over of India’s innings.

This match in Adelaide is Rohit’s 21st ODI against Australia in their home conditions. With this achievement, he has established himself as one of the best Indian batters against the Aussies in Australia.

In the list of batters with the most runs in India-Australia ODIs in Australia, Rohit now leads, followed by Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Steve Smith.

Notably, the record for scoring the most ODI runs in Australia against Australia belongs to former West Indies legend Viv Richards. Richards played 40 ODIs in Australia and scored a total of 1905 runs. He is followed by West Indies great Desmond Haynes and the Sri Lankan duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Desmond Haynes holds the record for the most ODI runs in Australia, scoring 3067 runs in 94 matches between 1979 and 1993. He is followed by Viv Richards (2769 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (2083 runs).

For Indian batters, the record for the most ODI runs in Australia was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 1491 runs in 47 matches during his illustrious career.

The Adelaide ODI also marks another milestone for Rohit, as it is his 501st international match for India. He became the fifth Indian and the 11th overall cricketer to play 500 international matches in Perth on October 19.

