LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

India bowled out South Africa for 270 in the third and deciding ODI. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna bagged four-wicket hauls.

Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 6, 2025 18:00:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reaction on Kuldeep Yadav’s LBW appeal has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in the 43rd over of the South African innings in the 3rd ODI after the spinner appealed for an LBW dismissal against Lung Ngidi. 

After the umpire turned down the appeal, Kuldeep tried to convince Stand-in skipper KL Rahul to take the review, not once, not twice but thrice. Rohit who was stationed at the first slip jokingly asked Kuldeep to not ask for the review and rather go back to his bowling mark. 

“In the DRS, I am someone who is very bad and he keeps pulling my leg. If the ball hits the pad, I feel like every ball is a wicket. When you have a former captain … KL has been really good behind the wicket and especially in DRS calls, as a bowler you feel like every not out is out, so you have to have those people around you to guide you to just calm you down. The wicket is good to bat on. Because of the rule change, there’s only one ball after 34 overs, the ball was holding and it wasn’t easy to score runs. I mixed it up with the variations, bowling scrambled seam, leg-spin, googly, flipper, just trying to vary the variations,” Kuldeep said after the innings. 

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the decider is being played in Visakhapatnam. The Proteas put up 270 on the board before getting bundled out. Quinton de Kock notched up a ton for South Africa while skipper Temba Bavuma also chipped in with 48. No other regular batter was able to make a valuable contribution for the side. 

For India, it was Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna who put up a good show with the ball. Both the bowlers scalped four wickets apiece. 

India will now need 271 to win the match and the series. Virat Kohli has been in sublime form for India in this series having scored two centuries on the trot for the team. 

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SAIndia vs South Africakuldeep yadavrohit sharma

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Breaks Silence, Reveals If He Will Play Third Test In Adelaide

Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

LATEST NEWS

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Omega Cabs Hosts Training Workshop for Drivers; Awards Scholarships to Drivers’ Children & Distributes Sewing Machines to Drivers’ Families

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

What Are India’s Pilot Safety Rules That Hit IndiGo Operations And Air Travel | Explained

‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Leaked Online Within Hours of Release, But Watching It Illegally Could Land You in Legal Trouble

Sheikh Hasina’s Stay In India: S Jaishankar Gives Big Update, Says ‘She Can Stay For As Long As…’

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In New York House Fire; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Adani University Holds 2nd Convocation, Dr Priti Adani Highlights Future of Infrastructure

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH
Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

QUICK LINKS