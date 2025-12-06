Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Former India captain Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reaction on Kuldeep Yadav’s LBW appeal has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in the 43rd over of the South African innings in the 3rd ODI after the spinner appealed for an LBW dismissal against Lung Ngidi.

After the umpire turned down the appeal, Kuldeep tried to convince Stand-in skipper KL Rahul to take the review, not once, not twice but thrice. Rohit who was stationed at the first slip jokingly asked Kuldeep to not ask for the review and rather go back to his bowling mark.

Kuldeep Yadav convincing Captain KL Rahul but Rohit Sharma know him very well. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ms0JYpbaUu — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) December 6, 2025

Two sides of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for Kuldeep Yadav😂 pic.twitter.com/Gvvg7yinRQ — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 6, 2025

“In the DRS, I am someone who is very bad and he keeps pulling my leg. If the ball hits the pad, I feel like every ball is a wicket. When you have a former captain … KL has been really good behind the wicket and especially in DRS calls, as a bowler you feel like every not out is out, so you have to have those people around you to guide you to just calm you down. The wicket is good to bat on. Because of the rule change, there’s only one ball after 34 overs, the ball was holding and it wasn’t easy to score runs. I mixed it up with the variations, bowling scrambled seam, leg-spin, googly, flipper, just trying to vary the variations,” Kuldeep said after the innings.

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the decider is being played in Visakhapatnam. The Proteas put up 270 on the board before getting bundled out. Quinton de Kock notched up a ton for South Africa while skipper Temba Bavuma also chipped in with 48. No other regular batter was able to make a valuable contribution for the side.

For India, it was Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna who put up a good show with the ball. Both the bowlers scalped four wickets apiece.

India will now need 271 to win the match and the series. Virat Kohli has been in sublime form for India in this series having scored two centuries on the trot for the team.