RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari mumbai donald trump Barsapara Cricket Stadium Dahua and Hikvision banned in India Assembly Elections 2026 andhra pradesh murder case 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video enriched uranium Iran 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

Will rain disrupt the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match in Guwahati? Get the latest weather forecast for Barsapara Stadium, including rain probability, humidity levels, and how the DLS method might impact Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad's tactical decisions.

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast. Photo: X
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 30, 2026 16:53:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has returned with full energy, and Match 3 will surely be a great encounter as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 29. The audience, while excitedly hoping for the ‘reunion’ match seeing Sanju Samson in yellow and Ravindra Jadeja in pink happening, their thoughts are only on the weather now. Guwahati is infamous for its unexpected weather changes during spring, and the weather today seems to be a strong factor making the game rather uncertain.

RR vs CSK: Current Conditions and Match-Day Forecast

The sky over Guwahati was mostly clear at 24 C till the afternoon, though it feels like 26 C as conditions shift fast. The latest forecast shows scattered clouds by mid-day. Wind picks up near evening and the temperatures drop slightly after sunset. Rain is very much possible in patches later tonight.

  • Daytime High: 26°C
  • Nighttime Low: 19°C
  • Precipitation Probability: There is a 55% probability of rainfall today, which increases to 65% during the night hours, which is the expected time of the match.
  • Humidity: The levels are currently at a high of 78%, which is expected to bring in the dew factor in the near future

Will the RR vs CSK Match Be Disrupted?

With 65% chance of thundershowers at night, uncertainty grows over the match and that could deny a full 20-over match to the fans.. The ground staff has a good drainage setup, but moisture levels will be high as a five-mile-per-hour breeze from the northeast adds to the risk. There will be regular downpours, which will eventually force to cover the pitch. It seems unlikely the outfield will stay dry through twilight. So the match could be delayed or cut short by evening showers.

You Might Be Interested In

RR vs CSK Toss: Crucial Point

If rain does play spoilsport, we could be in for a shortened game, where the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method would be applicable. In such a case, the toss would become all the more important.

  • Bowling First: Captains Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad would most likely decide to bowl first. Chasing a target in a shortened game is always an advantage.
  • The Dew Factor: Even if there is no rain, the 78% humidity would make the ball slippery for the spinners in the second innings, giving the team batting second an advantage.

Read More: RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Barsapara Stadium Pitch and WeatherCricket Weather Forecast IndiaGuwahati Rain Forecast IPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 3 NewsIPL Weather Report March 30Rain Probability Guwahati TodayRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super KingsRR vs CSK Weather Update

RELATED News

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report

IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni’s Absence Is Good News For Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of RR vs CSK in Guwahati? — Explained

IPL 2026 RR vs CSK Predicted XI: No MS Dhoni— Who Replaces Thala And Dewald Brevis in Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 vs Rajasthan Royals?

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming, Match Preview, H2H Record: Who Has Dominated Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry? Predicted Playing XIs And Where to Watch

PSL Ball-Tampering Controversy: Fakhar Zaman to Face Up to 2-Match Ban? Will Shaheen Afridi Continue as Lahore Qalandars Captain Amid PSL 2026 Row? — Reports

LATEST NEWS

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

Did Mumbai Dabbawalas Halt Tiffin Services Over LPG Crisis? Here’s Why Deliveries Are Paused For 6 Days

Trump Security Scare: F-16 Fighter Jets Scramble After Unresponsive Aircraft Breaches Restricted Airspace Near West Palm Beach, Here’s What Exactly Happened

Sunrises and Soundscapes: LifeYoga helps 65 Global Scholars Find India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

‘Victory Margin Will be Very Big This Time’: CM Stalin Files Nomination From Kolathur Constituency For Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Bombay HC Judge SCAMMED Of Rs. 6 Lakh By 25-Year-Old Fraudster, Here’s How A Fake App Download Led To Instant Money Loss; Shocking Details Of The Cyber Crime Emerge

India And Argentina: A World Of Opportunities

From Single Malts to Smart TVs: NXT Fellowship Cohort of 2026 Witness India’s Industrial Revolution in Indri

Credit Card Users Beware: Your Spending May Get You an Income Tax Notice; 5 Big Rule Changes from April 1, 2026—Check Details

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast
RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

QUICK LINKS