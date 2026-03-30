RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Guwahati? Check Forecast

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Weather Update: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has returned with full energy, and Match 3 will surely be a great encounter as Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 29. The audience, while excitedly hoping for the ‘reunion’ match seeing Sanju Samson in yellow and Ravindra Jadeja in pink happening, their thoughts are only on the weather now. Guwahati is infamous for its unexpected weather changes during spring, and the weather today seems to be a strong factor making the game rather uncertain.

RR vs CSK: Current Conditions and Match-Day Forecast

The sky over Guwahati was mostly clear at 24 C till the afternoon, though it feels like 26 C as conditions shift fast. The latest forecast shows scattered clouds by mid-day. Wind picks up near evening and the temperatures drop slightly after sunset. Rain is very much possible in patches later tonight.

Daytime High: 26°C

26°C Nighttime Low: 19°C

19°C Precipitation Probability: There is a 55% probability of rainfall today, which increases to 65% during the night hours, which is the expected time of the match.

There is a 55% probability of rainfall today, which increases to 65% during the night hours, which is the expected time of the match. Humidity: The levels are currently at a high of 78%, which is expected to bring in the dew factor in the near future

Will the RR vs CSK Match Be Disrupted?

With 65% chance of thundershowers at night, uncertainty grows over the match and that could deny a full 20-over match to the fans.. The ground staff has a good drainage setup, but moisture levels will be high as a five-mile-per-hour breeze from the northeast adds to the risk. There will be regular downpours, which will eventually force to cover the pitch. It seems unlikely the outfield will stay dry through twilight. So the match could be delayed or cut short by evening showers.

RR vs CSK Toss: Crucial Point

If rain does play spoilsport, we could be in for a shortened game, where the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method would be applicable. In such a case, the toss would become all the more important.

Bowling First: Captains Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad would most likely decide to bowl first. Chasing a target in a shortened game is always an advantage.

Captains Riyan Parag and Ruturaj Gaikwad would most likely decide to bowl first. Chasing a target in a shortened game is always an advantage. The Dew Factor: Even if there is no rain, the 78% humidity would make the ball slippery for the spinners in the second innings, giving the team batting second an advantage.

Read More: RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report