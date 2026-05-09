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Home > Sports News > RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs GT Injury News: Prasidh Krishna has reportedly been dropped, not injured, ahead of RR vs GT in IPL 2026 after struggling for form. Gujarat Titans coach Aashish Kapoor explained the decision, while Arshad Khan replaces the pacer as GT eyes a fourth consecutive victory.

Has Prasidh Krishna been dropped from the Gujarat Titans? Image Credit: ANI
Has Prasidh Krishna been dropped from the Gujarat Titans? Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 11:00 IST

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RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs

RR vs GT Injury News: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Royals had a successful start to their IPL season, but they later lost the plot. The Royals have dropped three of their previous five games. They have just lost to the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets going into the match. Despite a slow start, the Gujarat Titans have been having a respectable run lately. GT had only won three of their previous seven games, but they had a fantastic comeback with a hat-trick of victories in the next three meetings. However, the Shubman Gill-led side has had one of their vital cogs missing among their ranks. It is Prasidh Krishna, who has now missed three games on the trot, is suspected to be out longer, as it has been announced that the GT pacer has been dropped. 

RR vs GT: Has Prasidh Krishna been dropped from GT squad?

Prasidh Krishna was unquestionably the most effective and productive middle-overs bowler in last year’s IPL. However, he was dropped by the Gujarat Titans. At first, it was thought that Prasidh was hurt. Considering that a senior Indian player is being discussed. Someone who was very close to being chosen for the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, it was Prasidh Krishna’s form in the last couple of games that led to him being dropped from the Titans’ playing XI.

In the last two games, Prasidh had not been on the mark. The right-arm pacer, having finished as the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2025, Krishna was taken for runs. He went for 85 runs in six overs in his last two games while picking up only a solitary wicket. Against the Mumbai Indians, Krishna conceded 54 runs in four overs while dismissing Naman Dhir. Meanwhile, he went for 31 runs in two overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since then, he has been dropped, and the Gujarat Titans have gone on to register a three-match winning streak that they would want to continue against the Rajasthan Royals. 

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RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans coach provides update on Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans assistant coach, Aashish Kapoor talked about Prasidh Krishna during the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against the Punjab Kings. Kapoor explained the reasoning behind dropping Prasidh and said, “He was missing his lengths quite a bit in a few games. So, we thought it’s better to give him a break – he works on it – and then get him back into the side rather than him losing confidence game after game.”

RR vs GT: Who has replaced Prasidh Krishna?

Prasidh Krishna has been replaced in the Gujarat Titans lineup by Arshad Khan. Despite being prominently seen as a new-ball bowler, Arshad has bowled solidly in the middle overs. In three games, the left-arm medium pacer has picked up five wickets while going at an economy of almost nine runs per over. While he has batted only once this season, Arshad also adds value as a batter to the team.

IPL 2026: Check Out RR vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger; Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar; Impact Player: Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain

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RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs

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RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs
RR vs GT Injury News: Has Prasidh Krishna Been Dropped Or Is He Injured? Check Out Predicted Playing XIs

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