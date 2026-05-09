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Home > Sports News > Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain

Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain

Sanju Samson has reportedly overtaken Shreyas Iyer in the race to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain. The Chennai Super Kings star impressed selectors with his T20 World Cup 2026 performances and strong IPL 2026 form under Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI management.

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 08:59 IST

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Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain

Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain: In a major development, it is Sanju Samson who now leads the race to become India’s next T20I captain. The wicket-keeper batter, in spite of not leading any team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, is reportedly the front-runner to replace the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning skipper. Yesterday, it was reported that Shreyas Iyer will replace Suryakumar. However, Iyer has not represented the Indian team in the shortest format for more than a couple of years, even as a player. Meanwhile, Samson was named the player of the series as India won their third T20 World Cup title earlier this year. 

When choosing the team for the Ireland and England tour, the selectors will take IPL results into account, according to a report in Dainik Jagran. Suryakumar Yadav may find it difficult to secure a spot given his recent performance, as he hasn’t contributed much to the Mumbai Indians. He had a lackluster T20 World Cup with the bat and has also been out of form with the national team. Samson might be named the team’s vice captain for the Ireland and England tour if the selectors decide to wait a little longer for Suryakumar Yadav instead of appointing Samson captain. 

Sanju Samson to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain

According to reports, Sanju Samson‘s outstanding achievements over the past few months have made him a strong candidate to become the Indian men’s cricket team’s T20I captain. Samson’s consistency, temperament, and leadership qualities in the shortest format have greatly impressed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, which is led by Ajit Agarkar, according to a report in Jagran. 

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson in top form

Sanju Samson has been in top form in recent months. The wicketkeeper batter was named the player of the series as India won their third T20 World Cup title in March. During the tournament, Samson scored 321 runs in five innings, averaging 80.25 while batting at a strike rate of almost 200. It was his three fifties in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and the final that helped India win the tournament. Since the T20 World Cup, Samson has been in great form in IPL 2026. In 10 games for the Chennai Super Kings, the 31-year-old has scored 402 runs at 5742 while striking at 167.50. He has scored a couple of centuries and a fifty in the season and leads the way for CSK’s comeback in the season after a poor start.

IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav struggles to make a mark in MI

Suryakaumr Yadav, India’s T20I skipper, did not have the best of a time with the bat in hand during the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 242 runs in nine innings, which included a highest score of 84* against the USA. Since then, the T20 World Cup-winning skipper has not made any significant impact in the IPL 2026. The 35-year-old has scored 195 runs in 10 innings. He has the highest score of 51 this season and is striking at only 145.52, which is pretty disappointing given the standards of the league this year. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain
Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain
Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain
Sanju Samson Overtakes Shreyas Iyer In Race To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As Indian Cricket Team T20I Captain

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