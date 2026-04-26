RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Miss Next Match Due to Injury? Rajasthan Royals Coach Breaks Silence

Rajasthan Royals were handed a brief scare when teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi limped off the field during their Indian Premier League 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The 15-year-old, who had earlier lit up the match with a sensational century, appeared to be in discomfort while fielding. The incident occurred early in SRH’s chase when Sooryavanshi sprinted towards the boundary in the fourth over. He suddenly pulled up midway, clutching his hamstring, and immediately signalled to the support staff. He walked off the field with assistance, raising concerns about a possible strain or cramp—especially given the physical demands at such a young age.

There was relief for Rajasthan Royals after the match as batting coach Vikram Rathour provided a reassuring update on the youngster’s condition.

“He was feeling something in his hamstring but now he’s looking okay. They’ve treated him, so he’s looking fine. We’ll know in a day or so but doesn’t look like anything serious,” Rathour said after the match.

Before the injury scare, Sooryavanshi had already delivered one of the standout performances of the season. Opening the innings, he smashed a breathtaking 103 off just 37 balls, reaching his century in only 36 deliveries. His explosive knock included 12 sixes and five fours, leaving fans and experts in awe.

In the process, he also became the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs. Remarkably, he achieved the milestone in just 473 balls, breaking the previous record held by Mitchell Owen.

Reflecting on his innings, the youngster kept things simple and spoke about his mindset at the crease.

“There wasn’t much thinking… I just played according to the ball. The wicket felt good, so I backed my game. I think about which bowlers are in the opposition, what shots I can play against them… I try to visualise all of that,” Sooryavanshi said.

Despite the injury concern, his performance once again underlined why he is one of the most exciting young talents to watch in the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘My New Favourite Player’ — Pat Cummins in Awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Brutal Knock | WATCH

