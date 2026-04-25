RR vs SRH Winner Prediction: Who Will Win The Toss at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur? Predicted Playing XIs | IPL Today Match

RR vs SRH Toss Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are back at their home at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals played their first three home games at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam. Tonight in Jaipur, RR will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is number three vs number four at the IPL 2026 points table as the 19th season of the Indian Premier League goes into its middle of the league stage. The hosts, thanks to the home advantage, start as slight favourites in the RR vs SRH winner prediction. However, multiple factors could influence the clash, like the pitch, toss, and obviously the players taking the field. What does the RR vs SRH match prediction say? Let’s find out!

RR vs SRH: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch Report

The ground here is anticipated to be batting-friendly as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur gets ready to host the first IPL match of the 2026 season. The ground is well-known for its blazing-fast outfield, shorter boundary dimensions, and flat wicket, all of which allow batters to get the most out of their strokes at the renowned location. The team winning the toss would have an extra advantage by choosing to bowl first, while chasing is anticipated to be the simpler chore at the location.

RR vs SRH: Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Player: Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain; Impact Player: Praful Hinge

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 36 Date Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Live Streaming JioHotstar TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

RR vs SRH Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s IPL 2026 Match?

The RR vs SRH clash will be impacted by the toss at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The two teams are equally matched, but who wins the toss could impact the result of the clash. The pitch in Jaipur could be a nightmare for the team defending the target. However, the Orange Army has been one of the best teams while batting first. So it will be expected from the team winning the toss to bowl first and chase the target.

RR vs SRH Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

The Rajasthan Royals, playing at home, will be the favourites to win tonight’s IPL 2026 clash. However, having played their first three home games in Assam, it is yet to be seen whether a homecoming to Jaipur will be fruitful or not. The Royals would hope to win the toss first, which could certainly increase their chances of winning tonight. Meanwhile, in their last meeting, it was the two debutants from the Orange Army, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who were the star performers in SRH’s win.

RR vs SRH Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

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