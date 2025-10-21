Sanfrecce lose despite dominance in Ulsan

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE MATCH BETWEEN ULSAN HD (ULS / BLUE) AND SANFRECCE HIROSHIMA (SFR / WHITE) SHOWS: ULSAN, SOUTH KOREA (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (AFC – See restrictions) 1. ULSAN (ULS) TEAM HUDDLE PRE-MATCH FIRST HALF 2. GOAL (ULS 1-0 SFR) ULS MIDFIELDER KIM MIN-HYEOK HEADS IN FROM CLOSE RANGE IN THE 12TH MINUTE 3. SANFRECCE (SFR) FORWARD SOTA NAKAMURA HITS THE CROSSBAR IN THE 34TH MINUTE SECOND HALF 4. SFR DEFENDER HAYATO ARAKI POKES WIDE FROM CLOSE RANGE IN THE 49TH MINUTE 5. ULS GOALKEEPER MOON JUNG-IN SAVES DOWN LOW FROM SFR FORWARD MUTSUKI KATO IN THE 88TH MINUTE FULL TIME 6. VARIOUS HANDSHAKES & ULS REACTION INCLUDING GOALSCORER MIN-HYEOK STORY: Korean side Ulsan HD scored with their only shot on target as they upset Japenese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (October 21). Kim Min-hyeok's 12th minute goal was the difference, as the Japanese side could not find the net in their 18 attempts. Ulsan remain unbeaten in the competition this season, with seven points from three games, as they inflicted Sanfrecce's first loss of their AFC Champions League campaign. Next up in Group A, Sanfrecce host K League side Gangwon, whilst Ulsan travel to Japan to play J1 Champions Vissel Kobe. (Production: Joseph Andrews)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)