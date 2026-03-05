LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

While Sanju Samson roared back to form after he struck 97* against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 match, he has struggled against England and only averages 10.20 against them in the format.

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 18:09:31 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson was in sublime form against West Indies as he struck an unbeaten 97 off 50 deliveries in Kolkata and helped the side march into the semi-finals. India chased down a target of 196 by 5 wickets.

The Indian team will be now up against England in Mumbai in the semi-final fixture on Thursday. While the right-handed batter has gathered a lot of praise for his knock, he might not be able to replicate the innings that he played against West Indies. Here are the three reasons why Samson could fail against England. 

Sanju Samson’s Record Against Jofra Archer

India faced England at home in a five-match T20I series last year. In 5 matches that Sanju played, he could only score 51 runs with his best score being 26. Moreover, Samson thoroughly struggled against pace bowlers and especially Jofra Archer who dismissed him thrice in the series. 

Sanju Samson vs Pace

Sanju Samson’s struggle against the pace bowling has been a cause of concern. In three matches that he played in the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju has been dismissed twice and to pacers on both occasions. In fact, he faced trouble against the fast bowlers during the bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup. 

In five matches, Sanju was dismissed by the fast bowlers four times and only managed to score 46 runs in the series. 

Sanju Samson vs England

Sanju Samson has played five T20Is against England. He has only scored 51 runs in five matches and averages just 10.20. The wicket-keeper batter’s performance against England is surely a concern for India. 

Jofra Archer in T20 World Cup 2026

England pacer Jofra Archer has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches so far. Moreover, he has bowled 26 overs in the tournament. Archer has been lethal against the top-order and barring the games against Nepal and New Zealand, the right-arm pacer has at least removed one top-order batter in the other matches. 

While India need Samson to fire, Archer’s form and record against him have given the England bowler a slight edge. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 6:09 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

T20 World Cup 2026: 3 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Will Fail During IND vs ENG Semifinal

QUICK LINKS