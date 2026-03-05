LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar's Shy Reaction at Wedding Goes Viral, Fans Call Him 'Next-Level Introvert' — WATCH

One video from the wedding-day mehendi night surfaced online, showing Arjun standing on stage with Saaniya while a guest sang the popular song "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied the knot on March 5. (Photo Credits: X)
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok tied the knot on March 5. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 5, 2026 17:16:53 IST

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got married on March 5 in Mumbai. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and was attended by several prominent celebrities, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan, and Ravi Shastri.

Now, a video from the festivities has surfaced on social media where Arjun is standing on the stage with Saaniya and a guest is singing the song “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” The cricketer remained completely still while the performance was on. This has triggered a meme fest on social media. 

Several stalwarts from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the wedding. Former India World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni marked his presence at the ceremony along with his wife Sakshi. Ex-India all-rounder Suresh Raina also attended the celebrations with his wife Priyanka.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the event. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri arrived with his family, while BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion.

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, who guided India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2024, attended the ceremony with his wife. Among other notable attendees were veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, former India cricketers Kiran 

More, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajeet Agarkar, as well as Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra, who were accompanied by their spouses.

Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, who hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun’s sister Sara, for 
several years.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, claiming three wickets. He began his IPL journey after being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and made his debut in the 2023 season.

Arjun has since represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, experiencing both playing opportunities and stints on the bench. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season.

Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into a new chapter of his personal life with Thursday’s wedding celebrations attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

(With Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS