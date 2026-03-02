LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sanju Samson To Fail Against England? India Star's Worrying Record Surfaces Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semis

Can Sanju Samson overcome his England hoodoo? Despite a record 97* vs West Indies, Samson faces a tough test in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 2, 2026 20:25:38 IST

Sanju Samson: Fresh off a historic, match-winning 97 against the West Indies* that catapulted India into the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson is currently the toast of the nation. His 50-ball masterclass at Eden Gardens broke Virat Kohli’s long-standing record for the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase. However, as the “Men in Blue” prepare to face England at the Wankhede Stadium this Thursday, a haunting statistical ghost has re-emerged to dampen the celebrations.

The Pace Trap: Samson’s England Nemesis

While Samson is in the form of his life, his head-to-head record against the English attack is cause for significant concern. Critics and analysts have pointed out that despite his recent heroics, Samson has historically struggled against high-velocity pace—a staple of the current England bowling unit featuring Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

During the bilateral T20I series in early 2025, Samson’s vulnerability was laid bare. He registered scores of just 16, 1, and 3 in three outings against England. More tellingly, he was dismissed by express pace in each of those games, often falling victim to the short-ball trap set by Archer. Statistics from that series highlight a worrying trend: Samson’s strike rate against deliveries clocked at over 140 kph drops significantly, a weakness England’s analysts will undoubtedly look to exploit in Mumbai.

Redemption or Repeat?

The stakes couldn’t be higher. This is the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England meet in the semi-finals. While India won the 2024 encounter, memories of the 10-wicket thrashing in 2022 still linger.

Samson’s “all-or-nothing” style has always been his trademark, but in a knockout game, India cannot afford an early collapse. Will the “Strongman” of the West Indies chase succumb to the English pace battery once more, or will he finally rewrite his record against his ultimate bogey team? All eyes will be on the Wankhede surface come Thursday.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 5:45 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

