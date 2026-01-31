WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was welcomed in Trivandrum with a huge, 40-feet cutout. The right-handed batter has been struggling with his batting form and will look to get back on track in this final T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The cut out has been set up by the Sanju Samson Fans Association (SSFA) — a registered organisation for activities around celebrating the cricketer’s achievements and for charitable work in his name — at the Greenfield International Stadium.

“We are all excited because Sanju is going to play in the Indian jersey here in Trivandrum,” Liju Joseph, the president of SSFA, told News18 CricketNext. “It’s something very special for us. When we suggested putting this cutout to our members, everyone was happy to contribute. As always, our members showed their love. Some gave ₹100, some ₹150, ₹200, ₹500, ₹5,000, and even ₹10,000. It’s our tribute, our gift of love to our pride, Sanju Samson, straight from our hearts,” Joseph added.













“We are very excited, and we hope Sanju scores big today. But no matter what, whether he scores or not, we are always with Sanju. His runs are just an added bonus for us,” Joseph added.







Team India has already sealed the series after winning the first three matches while New Zealand etched a consolation win in the last fixture. Both the sides will like to end the series on a positive note.

Sanju Samson’s Form In Series

Sanju Samson has had a rough patch in the series.

He only managed 16 runs in the first three matches while struck a 15-ball 24 in the penultimate game. There have been calls on social media to remove him from the Playing XI. The fifth T20I will be the final chance for the aggressive batter to get back into the groove before the World Cup starts.

