Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

Sarfaraz Khan has been knocking the selectors’ doors once again as the Mumbai batter resumed the red-ball duties with a brilliant double hundred against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy fixture in Hyderabad. Sarfaraz had already completed his hundred on Day 1 of the match.

The Mumbai batter eventually ended up getting 227 off 219 deliveries which included nine maximums and 19 fours. Mumbai crossed the 500-run mark with captain Siddhesh Lad also notching up a hundred.

Mumbai had a decent start to the proceedings as openers Akhil Herwadkar and Akash Anand put up 61 runs for the first wicket. But the team then lost a bit of momentum after losing three wickets in quick succession.

But it was captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan who provided the resistance and chipped in with a big partnership of 249 runs for the fourth wicket. The captain was dismissed for 104 after being trapped in front of the stumps by Rohit Rayudu. Sarfaraz was cleaned up by Rakshann.

Sarfaraz has been in an incredible form. Earlier, he struck a blistering 15-ball half-century against Punjab, the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went on to finish the tournament as Mumbai’s highest run-scorer, amassing 303 runs in six innings at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56.

The right-handed batter last played for India in a Test match against New Zealand in November 2024 but has continued that run on the domestic circuit since.

