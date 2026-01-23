LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

Sarfaraz Khan notched up a double hundred for Mumbai against Hyderabad during the Ranji Trophy fixture

Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 23, 2026 12:06:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

You Might Be Interested In

Sarfaraz Khan has been knocking the selectors’ doors once again as the Mumbai batter resumed the red-ball duties with a brilliant double hundred against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy fixture in Hyderabad. Sarfaraz had already completed his hundred on Day 1 of the match.

The Mumbai batter eventually ended up getting 227 off 219 deliveries which included nine maximums and 19 fours. Mumbai crossed the 500-run mark with captain Siddhesh Lad also notching up a hundred.

You Might Be Interested In



Mumbai had a decent start to the proceedings as openers Akhil Herwadkar and Akash Anand put up 61 runs for the first wicket. But the team then lost a bit of momentum after losing three wickets in quick succession.

But it was captain Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan who provided the resistance and chipped in with a big partnership of 249 runs for the fourth wicket. The captain was dismissed for 104 after being trapped in front of the stumps by Rohit Rayudu. Sarfaraz was cleaned up by Rakshann.





Sarfaraz has been in an incredible form. Earlier, he struck a blistering 15-ball half-century against Punjab, the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went on to finish the tournament as Mumbai’s highest run-scorer, amassing 303 runs in six innings at an average of 75.75 and a strike rate of 190.56.

The right-handed batter last played for India in a Test match against New Zealand in November 2024 but has continued that run on the domestic circuit since. 

Also Read: Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciRanji Trophysarfaraz khanteam india

RELATED News

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

LATEST NEWS

Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

US Vs Canada: Donald Trump Cancels Gaza Peace Board Invite After Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Slamming American Hegemony

“Almost Nude Amid Snowfall”: Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Video By Influencer Sparks Massive Online Backlash, Ignites Debate On Decency And Content Limits | WATCH

Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback
Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback
Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback
Ranji Trophy 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Makes Statement With Double Hundred Against Hyderabad, Eyes Team India Test Comeback

QUICK LINKS