LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

World number one Aryna Sabalenka passed her first major test of ‍the Australian Open on Friday.

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka advances to Round 4. (Photo Credits: X)
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka advances to Round 4. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 23, 2026 10:40:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

You Might Be Interested In

World number one Aryna Sabalenka registered a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026 after a tense win against Anastasia Potapova. Sabalenka clinched a 7-6(4) ​7-6(7) victory. Potapova played for Austria after a recent nationality switch from Russia.

“She played ‍incredible tennis. I was always on the back foot and, to be honest, there are days where ‍you just have to be there, just have to fight,” Sabalenka said on court.

You Might Be Interested In

“Emotionally I was all over the place … I was just trying to cool myself down, which wasn’t working well today. My brain was somewhere else, my arms were going in another direction.”



“Somehow, magically, I was able to get this win.”





This would be Sabalenka’s sixth consecutive appearance in ​the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where she won the title back-to-back in 2023-24.

Also Read: ‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 10:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Anastasia PotapovaAryna SabalenkaAustralian Open 2026Carlos Alcarazhome-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Bangladesh To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026, Adamant On Not Playing Matches In India

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

LATEST NEWS

Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

US Vs Canada: Donald Trump Cancels Gaza Peace Board Invite After Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Slamming American Hegemony

“Almost Nude Amid Snowfall”: Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Video By Influencer Sparks Massive Online Backlash, Ignites Debate On Decency And Content Limits | WATCH

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

QUICK LINKS