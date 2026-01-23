Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

World number one Aryna Sabalenka registered a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026 after a tense win against Anastasia Potapova. Sabalenka clinched a 7-6(4) 7-6(7) victory. Potapova played for Austria after a recent nationality switch from Russia.
“She played incredible tennis. I was always on the back foot and, to be honest, there are days where you just have to be there, just have to fight,” Sabalenka said on court.
“Emotionally I was all over the place … I was just trying to cool myself down, which wasn’t working well today. My brain was somewhere else, my arms were going in another direction.”
“Somehow, magically, I was able to get this win.”
This would be Sabalenka’s sixth consecutive appearance in the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where she won the title back-to-back in 2023-24.
