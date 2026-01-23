Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

World number one Aryna Sabalenka registered a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2026 after a tense win against Anastasia Potapova. Sabalenka clinched a 7-6(4) ​7-6(7) victory. Potapova played for Austria after a recent nationality switch from Russia.

“She played ‍incredible tennis. I was always on the back foot and, to be honest, there are days where ‍you just have to be there, just have to fight,” Sabalenka said on court.

“Emotionally I was all over the place … I was just trying to cool myself down, which wasn’t working well today. My brain was somewhere else, my arms were going in another direction.”

Onto the next 🐯 Two-times AO champion Aryna Sabalenka defeats Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 7-6 and makes her way to the fourth round of #AO26 pic.twitter.com/tzQJU6O6wx — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2026







“Somehow, magically, I was able ⁠to get this win.”

What a match 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/0XyR54mHSG — News Aryna Sabalenka (@Sabanewsss) January 23, 2026













This would be Sabalenka’s sixth consecutive appearance in ​the fourth round at Melbourne Park, where she won ⁠the title back-to-back in 2023-24.

