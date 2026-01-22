LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit': Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Lalit Modi urges Bangladesh to play T20 World Cup matches in India, calling the country safe and saying there is no need to politicise the issue.

Lalit Modi urges Bangladesh to play T20 World Cup matches in India.
Lalit Modi urges Bangladesh to play T20 World Cup matches in India.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 22, 2026 21:49:17 IST

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Commissioner Lalit Modi has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, asserting that India is a safe destination and urging the team not to politicise the issue.

Modi’s remarks come amid rising tensions between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over venue-related concerns.

‘India Is Very Safe, No Reason To Politicise’: Lalit Modi

Speaking to news agency IANS, Lalit Modi dismissed Bangladesh’s security concerns and encouraged them to honour the tournament schedule.

“Bangladesh should visit India, as the country is very safe. No visiting team has ever faced any such issue here, and there has never been an incident involving any sporting event. The government has always ensured security at all sporting events. There is no need to politicise the matter,” Modi said.

He further added that all participating teams would receive adequate protection.

“If Bangladesh want to participate, they should stick to the schedule. I am confident the Indian government will provide adequate security to all teams, as it always has,” he added.

Why Bangladesh Refused To Play In India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had formally requested the ICC to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India, citing security concerns.

The controversy intensified after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL squad ahead of the tournament, further straining relations.

ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Request

The ICC Board rejected Bangladesh’s request to move matches out of India, stating that there was no credible security threat warranting such a change so close to the tournament.

The global cricket body maintained that altering the schedule at this stage would set a dangerous precedent and compromise future ICC events.

Despite this, the BCB reiterated on Thursday that they would not travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh Accuses ICC Of Double Standards

Bangladesh accused the ICC of applying double standards, pointing out that the governing body had earlier accepted a similar request from the BCCI when India refused to send its men’s team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This comparison has further fuelled diplomatic and sporting tensions between the cricket boards.

Bangladesh Plans To Seek Matches In Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that the country did not receive justice from the ICC and is firm on its decision not to play in India.

He said Bangladesh would approach the ICC with a proposal to play their matches in Sri Lanka, criticising the ICC for issuing a 24-hour ultimatum and for allegedly misrepresenting Sri Lanka as co-hosts.

ICC Stands Firm On India As Host

Responding to Bangladesh’s latest stance, the ICC reiterated that the T20 World Cup will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh’s matches set to be played in India.

The ICC Board noted that making venue changes without a proven security threat could undermine the credibility and stability of future international tournaments.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 9:48 PM IST
Tags: Bangladesh T20 World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, Lalit Modi

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

