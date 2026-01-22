LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With 'Marty Supreme', Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Chalamet earns a 2026 Oscar nod for Marty Supreme, becoming the youngest male actor with three Best Actor nominations in Academy Awards history.

Chalamet earns a 2026 Oscar nod for Marty Supreme. (Photo: X/@FilmUpdates)
Chalamet earns a 2026 Oscar nod for Marty Supreme. (Photo: X/@FilmUpdates)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 22, 2026 20:46:44 IST

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday morning, and among the long and diverse list of contenders, Timothée Chalamet emerged as one of the biggest headlines of Oscar Nominations 2026 by making history with his latest nod.

Chalamet, who stars in Josh Safdie’s sports drama Marty Supreme, has become the youngest actor since Marlon Brando in the 1950s to receive three Best Actor nominations, cementing his status as one of the most formidable talents of his generation. 

The actor turned 30 on December 27, marking the milestone just weeks before entering the Academy’s record books.

Timothée Chalamet Leads Best Actor Race

The Best Actor in a Leading Role category has quickly become one of the most talked-about races at the Oscars 2026. Industry watchers had been tracking Chalamet’s Marty Supreme performance closely since the film’s festival debut, and the Academy’s recognition has only intensified awards buzz around the actor.

In the film, Chalamet plays a young man grappling with fame, pressure and moral compromise, a portrayal widely praised for its restraint, emotional depth and internal intensity. The nomination further strengthens his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most daring and consistent performers.

A Rare Feat in Oscar History

With this nomination, Chalamet becomes only the second male actor in Academy history to secure three Best Actor nods before turning 30, after Marlon Brando, who achieved the feat between 1952 and 1954.

While legendary figures like Orson Welles and Mickey Rooney also amassed multiple nominations at a young age, their records included non-acting categories or honorary awards. Chalamet’s achievement is notable for being solely in competitive acting categories, placing him in an elite league of Oscar history.

From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ to ‘Marty Supreme’

Chalamet was previously nominated for Best Actor for his breakthrough role in the 2017 coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name and later for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the 2024 biopic A Complete Unknown. His evolution from indie favourite to global movie star has been closely followed by both critics and audiences.

Often dubbed the “internet boyfriend,” Chalamet has also been vocal about his ambition. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, he made headlines for saying, “I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” referencing icons like Michael Jordan and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Leonardo DiCaprio Also Bags Nomination

Adding further prestige to this year’s Best Actor lineup, Leonardo DiCaprio has earned another Oscar nomination for One Battle After Another. His performance reportedly anchors the film’s emotional core, blending spectacle with personal reckoning a balance the Academy has historically favoured.

Oscars 2026: A Defining Year for Chalamet

With Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet has not only delivered one of the year’s most acclaimed performances but also etched his name into Academy history. As the awards season unfolds, all eyes will be on whether this historic nomination finally translates into Chalamet’s first Oscar win.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 8:46 PM IST
Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

QUICK LINKS