Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘Sinners,’ a Segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, stormed into the awards race on Thursday with the most Academy Award nominations of any film this year, landing a record 16 nods.

Sinners Makes Oscars History

The large haul sets up the film as the frontrunner heading into the March 15 Oscars, where it will face off against contenders including “One Battle After Another,” “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and others for the coveted best picture prize.

“Bugonia,” “F1,” “The Secret Agent,” “Sentimental Value” and “Train Dreams” also were nominated for best picture.

Jordan was nominated for best actor for playing twin brothers in “Sinners.” His competition includes Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another” and Timothee Chalamet in “Marty Supreme.”

Best actress nominees include Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet” and Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue.”

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes will be chosen by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Walt Disney’s DIS.N ABC will broadcast the awards, and comedian Conan O’Brien will host for the second straight year.

Sinners Breaks Titanic Record

On Thursday, the Academy named the film in just about every big category you can think of. Michael B. Jordan leads the cast as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack.

They come home, hoping for a fresh start, but instead run straight into something much darker. The film picked up nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Lead Actor for Jordan, plus nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku in the supporting categories.

Before this, no movie had ever gotten more than 14 nominations. That record used to belong to All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Now, Sinners stands alone at the top.

(With inputs from Reuters)

