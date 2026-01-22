LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda Bengaluru airport
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Michael B. Jordan–starrer Sinners dominated the Oscars 2026 race with a record 16 Academy Award nominations, emerging as the frontrunner for Best Picture.

Sinners scores 16 nods at Oscars 2026
Sinners scores 16 nods at Oscars 2026

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 22, 2026 20:14:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘Sinners,’ a Segregation-era vampire thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, stormed into the awards race on Thursday with the most Academy Award nominations of any film this year, landing a record 16 nods.

You Might Be Interested In

Sinners Makes Oscars History

The large haul sets up the film as the frontrunner heading into the March 15 Oscars, where it will face off against contenders including “One Battle After Another,” “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and others for the coveted best picture prize.

“Bugonia,” “F1,” “The Secret Agent,” “Sentimental Value” and “Train Dreams” also were nominated for best picture.

You Might Be Interested In

Jordan was nominated for best actor for playing twin brothers in “Sinners.” His competition includes Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another” and Timothee Chalamet in “Marty Supreme.”

Best actress nominees include Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet” and Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue.”

Winners of the gold Oscar statuettes will be chosen by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Walt Disney’s DIS.N ABC will broadcast the awards, and comedian Conan O’Brien will host for the second straight year. 

Sinners Breaks Titanic Record

On Thursday, the Academy named the film in just about every big category you can think of. Michael B. Jordan leads the cast as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack. 

They come home, hoping for a fresh start, but instead run straight into something much darker. The film picked up nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Lead Actor for Jordan, plus nods for Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku in the supporting categories.

Before this, no movie had ever gotten more than 14 nominations. That record used to belong to All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Now, Sinners stands alone at the top.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

ALSO READ: OSCARS 2026: Homebound Fails To Secure An Academy Award Nomination For International Feature Film, India’s Hopes Dashed

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 8:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 98th Academy Awardsoscars-2026Sinners

RELATED News

Who Is Amulya Rattan? 21-Year-Old Content Creator Faces Backlash After Accusing A Passerby Of Disrupting Her Video In Public Space; Netizens React | WATCH

Who Was Pathiram Manjhi? Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Gets Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

Anindita Chatterjee vs Ritika Giri: ‘Wives’ Battle Heats Up, Hiran Chatterjee’s First Wife Alleges They Are Not Divorced As Bengali Actor Remarries

Big Blow For Bollywood: After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s War Drama Border 2 Gets Banned In Gulf Countries: Report

LATEST NEWS

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Notches Up Another Century, Puts Mumbai In Command Against Hyderabad

Adani Total Gas 9M And Q3FY26 Results, PNG Household Increased To 10.5 Lakh Homes

Why Trump’s Iran Threats at Davos Are Raising Fears of Wider Conflict? POTUS’ Stark Message Sparks Global Concern

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

EAM S. Jaishankar Says, ‘Stronger India-EU Ties Will De-Risk the Global Economy,’ Pushes For Stronger Partnership on Trade, Security and Supply Chains

Gold Markets in Early 2026: Breaking Records and Setting New Trends

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic
Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic
Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic
Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

QUICK LINKS