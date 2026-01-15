LIVE TV
Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match: Here's how you can watch the Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match live

Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo Credits: X)
Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 15, 2026 18:54:03 IST

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

Saurashtra will lock horns with Punjab in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Friday. Saurashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-final while Punjab defeated Madhya Pradesh. The winner of this match will register a place in the final.

When is the Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match?

The Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match is on January 16 (Friday).

What time will the Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match start?



The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where will the Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Match be played?

The Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.



How can I watch the Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match?

The Saurashtra vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy match will be live on Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on Jiostar app.

SQAUDS:

Punjab: Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Krish Bhagat, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Uday Saharan, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, Sumit Sharma

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Prasanta Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Hetvik Kotak, Pranav Karia, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:54 PM IST
Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

