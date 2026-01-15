LIVE TV
WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a forgettable start to U19 World Cup 2026 after he was dismissed for 2 against USA

Vaibhav Suryavanshi cleaned up. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi cleaned up. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 15, 2026 18:13:11 IST

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a forgettable start to the U19 World Cup 2026 campaign after he was undone by Ritvik Appidi for 2 during the chase. India were handed a small target of 108 before the game was halted first due to lightning and then rain followed by wet outfield.



Captain Ayush Mhatre was not out for 15 while Vedant Trivedi was at 2* when the match was stopped.

Earlier, Henil Patel rattled the opposition with his pace bowling as he bagged five wickets. US were bowled out for 107.



Patel returned with figures of 5/16 in 7 overs. Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked up a wicket apiece. Nitish Sudini was the top-scorer for his side who chipped in with 36 off 52.



“I had a look at the wicket, felt I would get good movement off 4-5m length, that’s what I concentrated on. I like pitches with movement and bounce. The preparations have been good, I was constantly talking to the coaches and their contribution has been excellent. All of them are experienced, they’ve played in WCs before, they share it with us and make sure we’re under no pressure, that allows us to go out there and execute,” Henil said after the innings.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 6:13 PM IST
WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

