LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news bmc election AI deepfake bangladesh-cricket latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell ayatollah khamenei pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

U19 World Cup 2026: India bundled out USA for 107 after Henil Patel picked up five wickets

Henil Patel. (Photo Credits: X)
Henil Patel. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 15, 2026 16:13:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

You Might Be Interested In

Henil Patel: India were off to a stunning start in the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo after bowling out USA for 107 in 35.2 overs. The Indian bowlers especially Henil Patel rattled the opposition and never let them gain momentum. Patel provided an early breakthrough to the side and USA lost wickets at regular intervals.

Patel returned with figures of 5/16 in 7 overs. Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked up a wicket apiece.

You Might Be Interested In





Nitish Sudini was the top-scorer for his side who chipped in with 36 off 52.



“I had a look at the wicket, felt I would get good movement off 4-5m length, that’s what I concentrated on. I like pitches with movement and bounce. The preparations have been good, I was constantly talking to the coaches and their contribution has been excellent. All of them are experienced, they’ve played in WCs before, they share it with us and make sure we’re under no pressure, that allows us to go out there and execute,” Henil said after the innings. 

Also Read: BPL Match Delayed After Boycott Threat, BCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Nazmul Islam

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Henil PatelIndia vs USAU19 World Cup 2026vaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Rcb vs GG WPL 2026 Match

BPL Match Delayed After Boycott Threat, BCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Nazmul Islam

‘Hotel Mein Hi Photoshoot Kar Lete’: BCCI Faces Backlash After Ayush Badoni’s Gutka Background Photo Goes Viral On Social Media

Big Blow To India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 After Star All-Rounder Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20Is Due To Injury

Australian Open 2026: Melbourne Gears Up For Tennis Elite In Season’s First Grand Slam Battle, Check Full Schedule Here

LATEST NEWS

State Visit of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission to India (January 25-27, 2026)

From iQOO 15 To Z10x: Grab These Phones From iQOO On Heavy Discounts At Amazon Republic Day Sale, Check Details

‘I Came Back Only to…’: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leaves Wife Akanksha’s Birthday Celebration to Cast Vote in BMC Election 2026

Hamirpur Nude Video Goes Viral: UP Man Posts GF’s Intimate Clip Online, Police Examine ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

‘This Is 2025, Not 1825’: Dog Circling Hanuman Idol in Bijnor For 48 Hours Hailed As ‘Miracle,’ Netizens Warn, ‘It’s a Public Safety Issue, Not Faith’ |Watch Video

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Soon: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

‘Darkest Kal Yuga…The Height Of Shamelessness!’: MP Swati Maliwal Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Sri Akal Takht Comment Row

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

From Fake Obama Arrest To Lounging With Netanyahu, How Trump’s Love For AI Deepfakes Is Shaping Global Politics

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch
U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch
U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch
U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

QUICK LINKS