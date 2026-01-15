U19 World Cup 2026: Henil Patel Bags Fifer As USA Get Bundled Out For 107, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Picks One | Watch

Henil Patel: India were off to a stunning start in the U19 World Cup in Bulawayo after bowling out USA for 107 in 35.2 overs. The Indian bowlers especially Henil Patel rattled the opposition and never let them gain momentum. Patel provided an early breakthrough to the side and USA lost wickets at regular intervals.

Patel returned with figures of 5/16 in 7 overs. Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked up a wicket apiece.

🚨 Toss 🚨 India U19 have won the toss and elected to field. A look at their Playing XI in the tournament opener 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HWYypvuDhs #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fk8vLkuU2B — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2026







Henil Patel brings up the first five-for at the #U19WorldCup 2026 in style 👌 Watch #USAvIND live in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/jKX6xmmOJQ pic.twitter.com/dEIqvf0VIo — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026







Nitish Sudini was the top-scorer for his side who chipped in with 36 off 52.

𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗘𝗥! Henil Patel shines bright in the #U19WorldCup opener against USA U19 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AMFM5Bk4oI pic.twitter.com/artSUGSyAZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2026







“I had a look at the wicket, felt I would get good movement off 4-5m length, that’s what I concentrated on. I like pitches with movement and bounce. The preparations have been good, I was constantly talking to the coaches and their contribution has been excellent. All of them are experienced, they’ve played in WCs before, they share it with us and make sure we’re under no pressure, that allows us to go out there and execute,” Henil said after the innings.

Also Read: BPL Match Delayed After Boycott Threat, BCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Nazmul Islam