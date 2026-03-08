LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Saved All The Runs For The Final': Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

‘Saved All The Runs For The Final’: Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

India openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma started off the proceedings in a brilliant manner as the two posted 98 in the first 6 overs. Abhishek notched up his fifty in just 18 balls.

Last updated: March 8, 2026 19:58:52 IST

‘Saved All The Runs For The Final’: Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

India started off the T20 World Cup 2026 final in a dominating manner as openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson provided a perfect start to the side. The hosts who were put into bat posted 92 in the first 6 overs as Abhishek notched up a fifty in 18 deliveries. Samson too scored runs aggressively at the other end. 

India are playing their fourth T20 World Cup final having won it in 2007 and 2024. The Men in Blue have walked on to the field as the defending champions and if they are able to win the match against New Zealand, India will become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and two on the trot. 

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

“We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we’ll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score,” he said at the toss. 

Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:57 PM IST
‘Saved All The Runs For The Final’: Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

