Seattle one win from World Series after thrilling 6-2 come from behind win over Toronto

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS V TORONTO BLUE JAYS – ALCS GAME FIVE RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) GAME FIVE OF THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BETWEEN THE SEATTLE MARINERS AND THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS AT T-MOBILE PARK 1. MARINERS STARTING PITCHER BRYCE MILLER ON MOUND BEFORE GAME TOP OF 1ST INNING 2. MILLER STRIKING OUT BLUE JAYS LEADOFF BATTER GEORGE SPRINGER 3. REPLAYS OF MILLER STRIKING OUT SPRINGER BOTTOM 2ND 4. BLUE JAYS STARTER KEVIN GAUSMAN PITCHING – MARINERS EUGENIO SUAREZ HITS SOLO HOME RUN. MARINERS TAKE 1-0 LEAD 5. REPLAYS OF SUAREZ SOLO HOME RUN TOP 5TH 6. MARINERS RELIEVER MATT BRASH PITCHING – BLUE JAYS SPRINGER WITH RBI DOUBLE, ADDISON BARGER SCORES TO TIE GAME 1-1 7. REPLAYS OF SPRINGER GAME TYING DOUBLE TOP 6TH 8. MARINERS BRYAN WOO PITCHING – BLUE JAYS ERNIE CLEMENT WITH RBI SINGLE, ALEJANDRO KIRK SCORES. BLUE JAYS TAKE 2-1 LEAD 9. REPLAY OF CLEMENT RBI SINGLE AND KIRK SCORING FROM 2ND BASE 10. BLUE JAYS VLADIMIR GUERRERO, JR COOLING DOWN KIRK IN DUGOUT TOP 8TH 11. MARINERS RELIEVER GABE SPEIER PITCHING – BLUE JAYS ERNIE CLEMENT HITS LONG FLY BALL THAT APPEARS HEADED FOR HOME RUN BUT MARINERS LEFT FIELDER RANDY AROZARENA MAKES NICE CATCH AT WALL FOR 2ND OUT OF INNING 12. REPLAYS OF AROZARENA CATCH ON CLEMENT LONG FLY BALL BOTTOM 8TH 13. BLUE JAYS RELIEVER BRENDON LITTLE PITCHING – MARINERS CAL RALEIGH HITS SOLO HOME RUN TO TIE GAME 2-2, FANS CELEBRATING 14. REPLAYS OF RALEIGH GAME TYING SOLO HOME RUN, BALL ALMOST HITS STADIUM ROOF 15. BLUE JAYS RELIEVER SERANTHONY DOMINGUEZ PITCHING – MARINERS HAVE BASES LOADED AND SUAREZ HITS GRAND SLAM, AROZARENA, JOSH NAYLOR, AND JORGE POLANCO SCORE. MARINERS TAKE 6-2 LEAD 16. SUAREZ WITH MARINERS TRIDENT CELEBRATING IN DUGOUT 17. REPLAY OF SUAREZ GRAND SLAM, SUAREZ CELEBRATING TOP 9TH 18. MARINERS CLOSER ANDRES MUNOZ PITCHING – BLUE JAYS JOEY LOPERFIDO GROUNDS OUT TO MARINERS SHORTSTOP J.P. CRAWFORD WHO THROWS TO 1ST BASEMAN JOSH NAYLOR FOR 3RD AND FINAL OUT. MARINERS WIN 6-2 AND TAKE 3-2 LEAD IN BEST OF SEVEN SERIES 19. VARIOUS OF MARINERS PLAYERS CELEBRATING STORY: Eugenio Suarez's second home run of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam, broke a tie as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Friday (October 17) to regain control of the American League Championship Series. Cal Raleigh sparked the rally with a leadoff homer in the eighth as the Mariners took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. A win in Game 6 at Toronto on Sunday would send Seattle to the World Series for the first time. Raleigh just cleared the left field fence on a pitch from left-hander Brendon Little (0-1) to tie the score at 2-2. It was the fourth homer of the playoffs for Raleigh after he hit a major-league-leading 60 during the regular season. Little then walked Jorge Polanco and Josh Naylor before being pulled for Seranthony Dominguez, who hit Randy Arozarena with a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Suarez, who opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second, went deep with an opposite-field blast to right, shaking the foundation at T-Mobile Park. Gabe Speier (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the victory, and Seattle closer Andres Munoz worked a 1-2-3 ninth in a non-save situation. Blue Jays leadoff man and designated hitter George Springer, who drove home the tying run with a fifth-inning double, had to leave the game after being hit by a pitch on the right knee in the seventh. There was no immediate word on his status for the rest of the series. Toronto took the lead in the sixth off Bryan Woo, who was making the first relief appearance of his career other than this summer's All-Star Game in Atlanta. Woo, who hadn't pitched since Sept. 19 because of a strained pectoral muscle that kept him off the AL Division Series roster, was greeted by Alejandro Kirk's double to right-center. An out later, Ernie Clement, who had grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fourth, lined a single to right, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run on three hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out four. Seattle starter Bryce Miller pitched four-plus innings and was charged with one run on four hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. (Production: David Grip) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

