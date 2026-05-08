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Home > Sports News > Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

Shakira returns to the FIFA World Cup stage with the official anthem ‘Dai Dai’ featuring Burna Boy for FIFA World Cup 2026. After global hits like ‘Waka Waka’ and ‘La La La,’ the Colombian star reunites with FIFA ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Shakira Image Credit: Instagram/@Shakira
Shakira Image Credit: Instagram/@Shakira

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 11:04 IST

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Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira is making a comeback to the largest soccer stage in the world. The Colombian celebrity revealed on Thursday that her new song, “Dai Dai,” which she co-wrote with Nigerian international sensation Burna Boy, has been chosen as the FIFA World Cup 2026 official song. On Thursday, the Colombian singer posted a one-minute preview of a new song on social media, stating, “From Maracaná Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026.” Shakira appears on the Maracaná Stadium field with dancers in the little film. She sings in English, “Here in this place / You belong,” accompanied by a male voice. “What once broke you / Made you strong.” Her Instagram post states that the entire song will be available on May 14. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teases with ‘Dai Dai’ clip




The music that will be played everywhere during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the US was revealed by Shakira on Instagram. The song originated at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium, she revealed. On May 14, the song will be released. The pop sensation began the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song Dai Dai with Burna Boy by walking onto the field with a football while sporting a blue short skirt and a yellow top. 

The song’s lyrics highlight terms like “belong” and “strong,” alluding to football players who are vying for the highest trophy in the game. The brief video also features aerial images of the stadium with the words “We are ready.” In fact, everyone is eager for the tournament to start so they can support and cheer for their favorite teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How many times has Shakira worked with FIFA?

Shakira sees the announcement as continuing a partnership with FIFA that has shaped several World Cup eras. After releasing “Hips Don’t Lie” at the 2006 World Cup celebration in Germany, the singer became well-known throughout the world of soccer culture. In 2010, she released “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which is regarded as one of the most popular World Cup songs ever. She later made a comeback for the 2014 competition with “La La La (Brazil 2014),” solidifying her reputation as the performer most closely associated with FIFA’s contemporary musical identity.

Shakira pairing with Burna Boy created a sensation among the fans. The Nigerian musician is arguably one of the greatest artists currently in the global music world. The Nigerian Grammy winner has gained recognition for fusing pop, dancehall, hip-hop, and Afrobeats into crossover hits that rule global streaming charts. With 48 national teams and 104 games, the 2026 event is predicted to be the biggest in FIFA history. In an effort to capture the multicultural excitement of the forthcoming event, fans are already speculating that the collaboration would combine Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop and stadium-ready production. 

Also Read: Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

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Tags: Burna BoyDai DaiFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026ShakiraWaka Waka

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Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

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Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

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Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success
Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success
Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success
Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

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