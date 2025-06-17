Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Shikhar Dhawan has once again sparked excitement on social media. This time, he shared a light-hearted moment with Yuzvendra Chahal, and it didn’t take long for fans to jump into detective mode.

Dhawan and Chahal Drop a Hint on Instagram

In the photo posted on Instagram, Dhawan wrote, “Kahaani mein twist hai… aur usmein @yuzi_chahal23 bhi hai! Wait for it.” That one line was enough to get the comments section buzzing.

People are already guessing what the twist could be. Some are expecting a new reel, others think it might be a brand partnership or something even more surprising. With Dhawan and Chahal’s fun-loving personalities, fans know it’s going to be something worth watching.

These two cricketers have built a reputation for their quirky posts and funny videos. So anytime they team up online, it tends to go viral.

Shikhar Dhawan Joins Super60 USA Legends Tournament

While social media continues to speculate, Dhawan is also preparing for some serious cricketing action. He will be joining cricket veterans like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa in the upcoming Super60 USA Legends Tournament.

It’s a star-studded lineup. Harbhajan and Raina were part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Uthappa was a key member of the team that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007. Dhawan played a crucial role during India’s Champions Trophy win in 2013.

Sharing his thoughts on participating, Dhawan said, “Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations.”

T10 Format Adds Fast-Paced Entertainment

The tournament will be played in the T10 format. This shorter version of the game keeps things exciting with quick results and high-scoring matches.

It is ideal for attracting new fans, especially in countries like the United States where cricket is still gaining ground. The format is fresh, energetic, and made for entertainment.

Tournament Set for August in the USA

The Super60 USA Legends action will take place from August 5 to August 16. With so many well-known names participating and the thrill of T10 cricket, it is shaping up to be a memorable event.

