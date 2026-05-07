‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

In response to the passing of his former India U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill, Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. Gill, a standout medium-pacer for Punjab and the India U-19, passed away in Chandigarh on Wednesday at the age of 36. Gill collected 11 wickets while playing for Punjab in six first-class games. He later joined Punjab’s senior selection committee after playing for the Kings XI Punjab team in the first IPL. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli shares condolences as Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away









Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former Punjabi and India U-19 cricket player, passed away. Virat Kohli is in mourning. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” the RCB batter posted on X. Gill, a former India Under-19 cricket player, died on Wednesday at the age of 36, shocking the cricket community. The former Punjab medium pacer and India U-19 player’s cause of death is yet unknown.

Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) May 6, 2026









The Punjab Cricket Association posted on X to confirm his passing. Later, words honoring him and his journey in the game were posted by other former teammates and cricket community members. Amanpreet Singh Gill, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, was born on September 16, 1989, in Chandigarh, Punjab. He played with players who would go on to become significant characters in Indian cricket, such as Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

In 2007, Amanpreet played for India’s Under-19 squad. The tri-national Under-19 series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India was one of the key competitions of his childhood career. The competition, which was held in Sri Lanka, offered a number of young athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities on a global scale. Amanpreet quietly pursued his own cricket career through domestic cricket, while some of his friends went on to become well-known figures.

Amanpreet Singh Gill cricket career

The former fast bowler played six games in first-class cricket and took 11 wickets for Punjab. Sadly for Amanpreet, his career only consisted of these six games. He was part of the Under-19 team, where he played two tests and six ODIs. In those games, Amanpreet managed to take 12 wickets. During his time with the Under-19 Indian team, Gill played with players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. He was left out of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the 2008 World Cup, though.

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