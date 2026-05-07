‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump aiden markram father kept dead body at home DY Chandrachud Britto Lorence bjp YES Bank Q4 Results elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape Dalal Street rally google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

Virat Kohli shared an emotional tribute after former India U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away in Chandigarh at the age of 36. The former Punjab pacer had played alongside Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey, leaving the Indian cricket fraternity mourning his untimely demise.

Virat Kohli tweeted to share condolences as Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli tweeted to share condolences as Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 14:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

In response to the passing of his former India U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill, Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt tribute on social media. Gill, a standout medium-pacer for Punjab and the India U-19, passed away in Chandigarh on Wednesday at the age of 36. Gill collected 11 wickets while playing for Punjab in six first-class games. He later joined Punjab’s senior selection committee after playing for the Kings XI Punjab team in the first IPL. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli shares condolences as Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away




Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former Punjabi and India U-19 cricket player, passed away. Virat Kohli is in mourning. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” the RCB batter posted on X. Gill, a former India Under-19 cricket player, died on Wednesday at the age of 36, shocking the cricket community. The former Punjab medium pacer and India U-19 player’s cause of death is yet unknown. 




The Punjab Cricket Association posted on X to confirm his passing. Later, words honoring him and his journey in the game were posted by other former teammates and cricket community members. Amanpreet Singh Gill, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, was born on September 16, 1989, in Chandigarh, Punjab. He played with players who would go on to become significant characters in Indian cricket, such as Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. 

In 2007, Amanpreet played for India’s Under-19 squad. The tri-national Under-19 series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India was one of the key competitions of his childhood career. The competition, which was held in Sri Lanka, offered a number of young athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities on a global scale. Amanpreet quietly pursued his own cricket career through domestic cricket, while some of his friends went on to become well-known figures. 

Amanpreet Singh Gill cricket career

The former fast bowler played six games in first-class cricket and took 11 wickets for Punjab. Sadly for Amanpreet, his career only consisted of these six games. He was part of the Under-19 team, where he played two tests and six ODIs. In those games, Amanpreet managed to take 12 wickets. During his time with the Under-19 Indian team, Gill played with players like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. He was left out of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the 2008 World Cup, though.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 50 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

₹100 Crore Bonus! Pat Cummins Set to Quit SRH Captaincy After Cricket Australia Deal to Reject IPL Franchise Cricket | Reports

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Asian Games 2026 Dreams in Trouble After Wrestling Federation Changes Selection Rules

Bayern vs PSG UCL Semi-Final: PSG Reach Back-to-Back Champions League Finals After Dramatic Aggregate Win Over Bayern Munich

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Lights Up The Sky With Epic Michael Jackson Tribute Drone Show Leaves Internet Stunned By King Of Pop’s Magic

Did X Handle Predict Hantavirus In 2022 After Covid Ended? Viral Post Spooks Internet: ‘Wait WTF, How Would This Guy Know?’

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Governor Sends Back Vijay, Asks TVK Chief To Prove Majority With 118 Signatures

Tripura University Result 2026 Released at tripurauniv.ac.in: Check Semester Scorecards, Supplementary Results and Steps to Download Marksheets

Hyderabad Shocker: Undercover Woman Cop Approached By 40 Men During 3-Hour Patrol Walk, Faces Harassment And Lewd Remarks | WATCH

Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral MMS Download Link Scandal: Why The Alleged Indonesian Video Is Trending Online?

How Saudi Arabia Pushed Donald Trump To Halt Project Freedom: MBS Denies US Access To Riyadh Bases, Airspace For Iran Strikes

Hyundai Creta Variant Changes 2026: No More SX Tech And SX(O), ADAS Now Limited To Top Model – Check New Prices & Details

HFCL Shares Rise 3% to ₹144, Extend Winning Streak After Strong Q4 Earnings Rebound — What Investors Should Know

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36
‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36
‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36
‘Shocked’: Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute After Former U-19 Teammate And Ex-Punjab Kings Pacer Dies at 36

QUICK LINKS