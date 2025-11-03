LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Kashmir, once touted as a historic cricket event, has turned into a scandal after organisers vanished, leaving players unpaid and foreign stars like Chris Gayle and Shakib Al Hasan stranded with hotel bills and no clear communication.

Chris Gayle (PHOTO: X)
Chris Gayle (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 20:10:08 IST

Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

The event that was supposed to be a historic cricketing event in Kashmir has become a scandalous nightmare. The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), billed as a platform to unearth up-and-coming talent in cricket, has left the players, fans and officials flabbergasted following the disappearance of organisers to leave behind unpaid debt and international stars left behind.

IHPL Kashmir Scandal: Organisers Flee

The Yuva Society based in Mohali organised the league that was introduced in the last week of October with a great deal of fanfare. There were billboards throughout the city featuring some of the legendary cricketers including Chris Gayle, Devon Smith, Jesse Ryder and Shakib-al-Hassan, having assured fans of a memorable tournament where the international cricketers would mingle with the locals. But what had started out as excitement was soon to degenerate into anarchy.

It has been reported that some of the former international cricketers including Gayle have been left with bills to clear in hotels within Kashmir and they are unable to pay their bills. Players and employees were in uncertainty of the next move.

Having paid their money and been looking forward to the spectacle, fans were disappointed when the hyped up league did not deliver what they had promised.

Indian Heaven Premier League Turns Into Nightmare

The IHPL was to continue until November 8 as it gave the local players a unique opportunity to perform with world-class stars. Rather it has turned into a cautionary story of how it was mismanaged, poorly planned and even financially careless and has eclipsed the ambitions of a number of budding cricketers.

Although the government is yet to voice its opinion on the case, concerns into transparency, governance and accountability in privately-managed cricket leagues in India are currently being raised. Cricket fans and insiders are praying that players and other affected staffs of the fiasco get the support and compensation they merit.

To Kashmir and its cricket followers, the IHPL was all hope, promise, and excitement, only to be ended with a bitter pill to swallow that poor organisation can ruin even the most spectacular sporting events.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 8:10 PM IST
Shocking Treatment With International Cricketers: Why Was Chris Gayle Left Stranded In Hotel Amid Indian Heaven Premier League In Srinagar?

