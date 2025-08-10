Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

In a surprising shake-up, it’s not Hardik Pandya but 25-year-old Shubman Gill who is reportedly set to be named India’s T20I vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. After leading India in the recent five-match Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Gill’s leadership credentials have gained serious recognition. According to RevSportz, he is now expected to be the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to return as captain for the tournament. This marks a significant moment in Gill’s white-ball journey, especially with a return to the T20I squad now on the cards.

Gill’s T20I Role: Opener or No. 3?

The big question surrounding Shubman Gill’s return is his role in the batting order. Traditionally an opener, Gill could find himself slotted at No. 3 due to the recent success of the Abhishek Sharma–Sanju Samson opening pair. The team management may opt for continuity at the top, allowing Gill to bring stability and acceleration in the crucial one-down position.

IPL Form Strengthens His Comeback

Shubman Gill’s inclusion isn’t just about potential, it’s backed by exceptional IPL numbers. Over the past three seasons, he’s delivered consistently for Gujarat Titans, scoring 890 runs at a strike rate of 157.80, 426 at 147.40, and 650 at 155.88. His transformation into a high-impact T20 batter has silenced critics who once questioned his strike rate, making him a prime candidate for India’s top order.

A Future Captain in the Making?

Currently serving as India’s ODI vice-captain, Gill is seen as the long-term successor in the 50-over format as well. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon, and reports suggesting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might retire after this year’s Australia series, Gill’s elevation could be sooner than expected.

Also Read: Chicago Eyes Bold NBA Rebuild Move: RJ Barrett to Bulls in Proposed Trade