LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill is likely to be named India’s T20I vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025, replacing Hardik Pandya. Backed by strong IPL form and recent Test captaincy experience, Gill is also being groomed as a future ODI captain, with Kohli and Rohit possibly nearing retirement.

Shubman Gill is likely to be named India’s T20I vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Shubman Gill is likely to be named India’s T20I vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 17:33:11 IST

In a surprising shake-up, it’s not Hardik Pandya but 25-year-old Shubman Gill who is reportedly set to be named India’s T20I vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. After leading India in the recent five-match Test series against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Gill’s leadership credentials have gained serious recognition. According to RevSportz, he is now expected to be the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to return as captain for the tournament. This marks a significant moment in Gill’s white-ball journey, especially with a return to the T20I squad now on the cards.

Gill’s T20I Role: Opener or No. 3?

The big question surrounding Shubman Gill’s return is his role in the batting order. Traditionally an opener, Gill could find himself slotted at No. 3 due to the recent success of the Abhishek Sharma–Sanju Samson opening pair. The team management may opt for continuity at the top, allowing Gill to bring stability and acceleration in the crucial one-down position.

IPL Form Strengthens His Comeback

Shubman Gill’s inclusion isn’t just about potential,  it’s backed by exceptional IPL numbers. Over the past three seasons, he’s delivered consistently for Gujarat Titans, scoring 890 runs at a strike rate of 157.80, 426 at 147.40, and 650 at 155.88. His transformation into a high-impact T20 batter has silenced critics who once questioned his strike rate, making him a prime candidate for India’s top order.

A Future Captain in the Making?

Currently serving as India’s ODI vice-captain, Gill is seen as the long-term successor in the 50-over format as well. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon, and reports suggesting that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might retire after this year’s Australia series, Gill’s elevation could be sooner than expected.

Also Read: Chicago Eyes Bold NBA Rebuild Move: RJ Barrett to Bulls in Proposed Trade

Tags: asia cup 2025shubman gill

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025
Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025
Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025
Shocking Twist in Leadership: Shubman Gill, Not Hardik Pandya, Poised for Vice-Captaincy Role in Asia Cup 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?