Simeone praises on Arteta's Arsenal, predicts tough Champions match

VIDEO SHOWS: ATLETICO MADRID TRAINING AND DIEGO SIMEONE AND JULIAN ALVAREZ PRESS CONFERENCE BEFORE THEIR CHAMPION'S LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST ARSENAL RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD HUDDLED ON PITCH AHEAD OF TRAINING SESSION 2. SQUAD JOGGING / FORWARD, ANTOINE GRIEZMANN, DRIBBLING A BALL 3. FORWARD, JULIAN ALVAREZ, AND TEAMMATES COMING IN FROM JOG 4. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS FEET AS THEY KICK BALL IN A RONDO DRILL 5. MIDFIELDER, CONOR GALLAGHER; AND DEFENDER, CLEMENT LENGLET, IN RONDO 6. GRIEZMANN 7. VARIOUS OF ALVAREZ DURING RONDO DRILL 8. GOALKEEPER, JAN OBLAK, DURING RONDO DRILL 9. RONDO DRILL / ALVAREZ IN CENTRE 10. RONDO DRILLS 11. MIDFIELDER, KOKE, AND TEAMMATES WALKING ACROSS PITCH 12. GRIEZMANN AND ALVAREZ RUNNING A DRILL 13. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS RUNNING DRILL 14. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS GATHERING ON PITCH 15. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPERS TRAINING IN NET AS REST OF SQUAD RUNS DRILLS 16. FORWARD, GIULIANO SIMEONE, RUNNING DRILL 17. PLAYERS RUNNING PASSING DRILL 18. GALLAGHER 19. ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, AND FORWARD, JULIAN ALVAREZ, ENTERING PRESS CONFERENCE 20. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: “For the last five or six years since (Arsenal coach Mikel) Arteta got there, their team has had a perfectly clear identity. They have not veered from it. Quite the opposite. They are strengthening it and bringing in better players. They are making room for players who they think can help them in the areas they need it. And you can tell. They’ve been in their league championship until the end the past few years, something they haven’t yet reached. But they’ve shown the team’s identity. And tomorrow we have to go into a match believing we can hurt them in a marvellous stadium with people who will push the English soccer we know and it will surely be a high-paced match.” 21. WHITE FLASH 22. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: “Everyone’s got their own opinion and their own path. We’ve got our path and we also have a very clear identity and know what we want. We know what we are playing for. We’ve been evolving in terms of what the players’ characteristics allow for. And we expect to have a great match and will go for the win, which we need from an away match in the Champions League. And we will go into it with the intensity that this kind of match merits.” 23. WHITE FLASH 24. SIMEONE LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE 25. WHITE FLASH 26. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ATLETICO MADRID FORWARD, JULIAN ALVAREZ, SAYING: “Well, the English teams might have better transitions, or wingers that are a bit faster, and those kinds of things. But there are a lot of similarities too. Soccer is still soccer. And we know Arsenal are a great team that likes to keep possession and are strong from set pieces. But like I said before, with our virtues and our strengths, we can hurt them.” 27. WHITE FLASH 28. ALVAREZ LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone heaped praise on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, but said his side will go into Tuesday’s (October 21) Champions League match with confidence as they look to snag three points in an away match. “For the last five or six years since Arteta got there, their team has had a perfectly clear identity. They have not veered from it. Quite the opposite. They are strengthening it and bringing in better players,” Simeone told a press conference on Monday (October 20). “We expect to have a great match and will go for the win, which we need from an away match in the Champions League. And we will go into it with the intensity that this kind of match merits,” the Argentine added. Atleti are currently on three points from two matches after losing their Champions opener away to Liverpool. Arsenal have six points. Forward Julian Alvarez also said they have what it takes to walk away with a win at the Metropolitano. “With our virtues and our strengths, we can hurt them,” Alvarez said. (Production: Ben Makori, Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)