Home > Sports > Six-Sixes Storm: Dewald Brevis And Sherfane Rutherford Power Pretoria Capitals To Dominant SA20 Win After Beating MI Cape Town

Pretoria Capitals registered their first SA20 win with an 85-run thrashing of MI Cape Town after Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford smashed six sixes in six balls, powering a late onslaught that turned a competitive total into a dominant victory.

Dewald Brevis and Shane Rutherford combined to hit six sixes. (Image: X/ SA20_League)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 1, 2026 16:53:08 IST

The SA20 League saw a spectacular New Year’s Eve performance, where Pretoria Capitals were playing against MI Cape Town at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Pretoria Capitals hit a six-storm as their power hitting helped them to secure their first win of the season, they won the match by 85 runs. The Pretoria Capitals’ innings rocketed towards the latter half as Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford launched an assault and combined to hit six sixes in six consecutive deliveries, this six-hitting mania left everyone bamboozled in the stadium. 

Brevis and Rutherford batted together in the final hours of the Capitals’ innings, they had initially struggled as the team was reduced to 36 for three. It was only after Shai Hope and Wihan Lubbe’s crucial standing in the middle that their batting steadied.

It rained sixes

Hope scored 45 off 30 balls, while Lubbe’s 60 off 36 landed them in a spot from where the next batters could launch, that is exactly what happened when the late onslaught from Brevis and Rutherford added an unbeaten 86 runs off just 27 balls. The batsmen turned the competitive total that Capitals were looking for into a winning one, meanwhile entertaining the crowd as well. 

Their assault, where they only hit sixes, was turned into a sequence by the official social media account of the SA20 League.  Brevis finished with 36 not out off 13 balls with four sixes and a four, while Rutherford was 47 not out off 15 balls, smashing six huge sixes at a mercurial strike rate above 300. 

MI Cape Town, who had opted to bowl first, never seemed to get off in their chase. They were dismissed for 135 in 14.2 overs. Rutherford contributed with the ball as well, as he only gave 24 runs for wickets , while Keshav Maharaj was brilliant as ever after claiming the figures of 3-28. 

Also Read: Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Sikandar Raza Heartbroken As 13-Year-Old Brother Dies In Harare

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS