South Africa-W Thrashes England-W By 125 Runs To Storm Into Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

In a fully clinical and utterly dominant performance in the annals of history, South Africa Women handed a crushing defeat to England-W by an unimaginable 125 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final. Captain Laura Wolvaardt had an extraordinary record-breaking innings as a captain with an unbelievable front which laid a huge total far too heavy for the defending champions.

This victory not only gives a consolation to the girls for past losses in World Cup semi-finals but also records an indelible mark in the history books by marking qualification for the finals of 50-over World Cup. This victory indicates drastic development of South African Women’s cricket and truly establishes them as contenders on the world stage.

Wolvaardt’s World Cup Knockout Masterclass

Wolvaardt’s 169 off 143 deliveries was the backbone of South Africa’s 319/7 innings – the highest individual score ever made by a South African woman in the World Cup.







This perfectly timed innings included an acceleration at the end during which the match practically moved away from England. After a strong opening stand of 116, the skipper held the innings steady through mid-part wobbles and found a pretty important partner in Marizanne Kapp.

The 319/7 score is the second-highest Women’s World Cup knockout score of all-time, immediately putting England under incredible pressure, as it set a really tough target.

Kapp’s Clinical Bowling Demolition

The disastrous beginning of English chase was totally undone with pace and seam of Marizanne Kapp. In a historic spell of 5/20, she decimated the top order and became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

Among the top order, she claimed three ducks as England were drastically reduced to a shocking 1/3, a collapse from which they never really recovered.

Two valiant half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) proved futile against the mountain of runs. Kapp returned to cast her diabolical spell on the Sciver-Brunt partnership, thus sealing the fate of the match and South Africa’s dream final berth.

