Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship Playoff Semifinal Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MID Live Match?

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal Live Streaming: A place in the Championship Playoffs final will be up for grabs as Southampton and Middlesbrough square off on Wednesday (May 13). After a goalless first leg, the eyes will now be on both sides as they take a step closer to the Premier League. So, ahead of the clash, here are all the live streaming details, including the predicted Playing XI.

What happened in first leg?

The ‘spygate‘ row between Middlesbrough and Southampton intensified on Saturday with Boro boss Kim Hellberg accusing their Championship playoff rivals of cheating in the build-up to the 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Southampton were charged by the English Football League (EFL) on Friday after Middlesbrough complained of unauthorised filming at their training ground.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Live Streaming Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal

When will the Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match take place?

The Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match is going to take place on Wednesday, 13th May 2026.

When will the Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match start?

The Southampton vs Middlesbrough Indian Super League match will start at 12:30 A.M. in India on Wednesday, 13th May 2026.

Where will the Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match be played ?

The Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Where to watch the Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match live streaming in India ?

The Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship 2026 Playoffs semifinal match will not be broadcasted in India, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Predicted Lineups

Southampton Predicted Lineup: Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Charles, Jelert; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart