Steve Smith Eyes LA 2028 Olympics: ‘It Is a Goal of Mine’ Despite Tough Road Ahead

Australian batting sensation Steve Smith has confessed that it is not an easy task to be part of the T20I team that will feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The former cricketer said he is fully committed to go after the dream despite the arduous task ahead, Sky Sports reported. Cricket will come to the Olympics after 128 years.

Cricket’s Long-Awaited Olympic Comeback

Smith indicated he was thrilled about the inclusion of cricket in the Summer Games, last played in 1900. I mean, that is one of the things that I want to aim to do, to make an Olympic team in 28. I think, you know, the team’s doing pretty well at the moment, the Australian T20 team. So it’s going to be tricky to get in there, but you know, just got to keep putting my best foot forward, and we’ll never know,” he told Sky Sports.

Smith is also inspired by the possibility of competing on such a high global stage despite being close to 39 years of age by the time the Los Angeles Games come along. “Yeah, I mean, I’ve watched a lot of Olympics since I was a young kid and really enjoyed watching the Australian athletes go about it. When I heard that cricket was going to be a part of it, I was like, that would be really cool to be involved,” he said, so you know.

A New Chapter in Smith’s Career

In his career, Steve Smith has featured in world cups, champion trophy, world test championship final as well as in many high profile cricketing rivalries. However, the Olympics is another chance he has to shine. “So, you know, I’ve obviously played in, you know, lots of World Cups and Ashes and uh Border Gavaskar Trophy and things like that, but um yeah, when this popped up, it was something new and another opportunity to, you know, represent your country on a world stage. So, yeah, it was like I’d love to be involved in that, but it’s still a fair way away. So, we’ll see,” Smith explained.

Challenges in the T20I Squad

Smith has had a glittering career yet he is not an ordinary member of the Australian T20I team. He last played in the format in February 2024 against New Zealand. As the T20 World Cup is to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2022, there is a doubt that he will be chosen to participate in the signature event.

A Champions Trophy disappointment saw Smith retire in ODIs but still looks to the future in T20. There is no surety of making the Olympic team, but the Australian star is determined to stay in the fray. To Smith, the prospect of representing his nation on a totally different international platform is a dream that he is not ready to abandon.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s SAVAGE ‘Retirement Lelu?’ Jab At Rishabh Pant After Champions Trophy Win