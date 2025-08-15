LIVE TV
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's SAVAGE 'Retirement Lelu?' Jab At Rishabh Pant After Champions Trophy Win

Rishabh Pant’s fresh video from India’s Champions Trophy celebrations has a laugh-out-loud moment with Rohit Sharma and it’s already making all the buzz. Fans can’t get over what the captain said after that.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 15, 2025 19:20:45 IST

It was a memorable Independence Day as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posted a warm message with fans that also gave a sneak peek into the Men in Blue reveling in the Champions Trophy win in Dubai. Pant also posted a special video of the dressing room reaction right after India won the championship along with his respectful wishes.

Champions Trophy Celebration: Rohit Sharma in Focus

Pant did not play in the playing eleven but he was able to capture the faces of his fellow teammates Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami when Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. The video brought out high-fives, bonhomie and raw post-victory adrenaline and gave a backstage view of how India was celebrating the Champions Trophy win.

Rohit Sharma had been spotted in a light hearted mood with his team mates. Captain chatting with coach Gautam Gambhir and other players such as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav showed a dressing room that was not as fierce as international cricket can be.

Rohit Sharma Teased About Retirement

Pant could not help making fun of Rohit Sharma in the celebrations. Rohit in the clip says: kya? Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement lete rahunga?” (What was that? Do I retire? I can’t keep taking retirements every time we win!)

To this, Pant responds: “Maine nahi bola bhai, hum to chahte hai khelo!” (I didn’t say it, brother. We want you to keep playing.) The banter indicates the friendship within the team and indicates that the retirement talk about Rohit Sharma is a popular theme among followers and teammates.

Rohit Sharma’s Career Decisions in Spotlight

Rohit Sharma has been talked about in retirement. He also retired his T20 boots in the T20 World Cup 2024 and his Test career in May 2025. He has not featured in a competitive game of cricket in months and there are no ODIs scheduled until October fuelling speculation of what he will do next.

The BCCI is said to have asked Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, to participate in the Vijay Hazare trophy so that he can stay in the fray to be picked into the ODI team in the future. This will have a far-reaching effect on their careers and it is not yet known how this will work out, but the cricketing fraternity is closely watching the next step of the star.

Fans Eager for Rohit Sharma’s Return

Pant has set expectations among fans that Rohit Sharma will be back on the field after the video uploaded by him. More than the light banter, it is a reminder of his continued influence and the expectations people have of his contribution to the future cricketing campaigns of India.

