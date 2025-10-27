STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS FROM THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX WON BY LANDO NORRIS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 1. STILL PHOTO OF THE FIRST CORNER OF THE RACE 2. STILL PHOTO OF MCLAREN DRIVER, LANDO NORRIS (NUMBER 4), WITH EARLY LEAD 3. STILL PHOTO OF FIRST CORNER OF THE RACE 4. STILL PHOTO OF NORRIS 5. STILL PHOTO OF RED BULL DRIVER, MAX VERSTAPPEN (NUMBER 1), IN ACTION 6. STILL PHOTO OF FERRARI DRIVER, CHARLES LECLERC (NUMBER 16), IN ACTION 7. STILL PHOTO OF VERSTAPPEN IN ACTION 8. STILL PHOTO OF FERRARI DRIVER, LEWIS HAMILTON (NUMBER 44), IN ACTION 9. STILL PHOTO OF HAMILTON IN PIT 10. STILL PHOTO OF MCLAREN DRIVER, OSCAR PIASTRI (NUMBER 81), IN ACTION 11. STILL PHOTO OF NORRIS 12. STILL PHOTO OF LECLERC IN ACTION 13. STILL PHOTO OF NORRIS IN ACTION 14. VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF NORRIS CELEBRATING WIN ON HIS CAR (3 STILLS) 15. VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF NORRIS, LECLERC AND VERSTAPPEN ON PODIUM (3 STILLS) 16. STILL PHOTO OF VERSTAPPEN 17. STILL PHOTO OF LECLERC 18. STILL PHOTO OF NORRIS 19. STILL PHOTO OF FANS IN STANDS 20. VARIOUS STILL PHOTOS OF FANS IN 'DAY OF THE DEAD' GEAR STORY: Lando Norris avoided early mayhem to win the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position and take the Formula One championship lead from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point on Sunday (October 26). Australian Piastri, who had started the race in seventh place and 14 points clear of the Briton, finished fifth. Charles Leclerc was runner-up for Ferrari, 30.3 seconds behind Norris, while Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen took his sixth successive podium in third place after a nail-biting finish just 0.7 behind the Monegasque driver. Oliver Bearman was fourth for Haas in a career-best result for the Briton, a late virtual safety car ending Piastri's hopes of getting past. (Production: Eloisa Sanchez, Raquel Cunha, Henry Romero, Kurt Michael Hall)

